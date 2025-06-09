IRON MAN Artist Adi Granov Reveals His Take On Marvel's First Family In THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

Artist Adi Granov is best known for his work on The Invincible Iron Man, a comic book series that informed how the character looked in the MCU. In fact, Granov was enlisted to work on that and several other Marvel Studios titles, including The Avengers.

Now, he's been enlisted for the Marvel Snap video game, revealing his take on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing.

We don't know which artists designed the team's MCU costumes, though it's possible Granov worked on the reboot (Galactus, at least, looks like he has Granov's fingerprints on him). Regardless, his interpretation of Marvel's First Family is phenomenal.

During a recent interview with Collider, producer Grant Curtis likened The Fantastic Four: First Steps to his time working with Sam Raimi on the Spider-Man movies.

"One of the beauties of that and that I see in Matt Shakman is Sam always went back to the source material and said, 'There's a reason why Peter Parker and Spider-Man has been so popular for so long,' and we have nothing to do with that 50 plus years at that time," he explained. "And Matt always looked at it the same way."

"There's a reason this IP has been popular for 60 years. Let’s embrace it. Let's not run from it. Let's challenge our screenwriters to tell the coolest Galactus story," Curtis added.

Director Matt Shakman was also on hand and shared his take on what sets the Fantastic Four apart from other heroic teams. "They're Marvel's first family, and unlike Star Trek or The Avengers or X-Men, which is a found family, this is a true family. This is a husband and a wife, this is about a brother and a sister."

"This is about old friends and an honorary uncle and eventually about children," the filmmaker continued, "and that makes them different in the comic book world, and that's what makes them special and what we're trying to bring to life here."

Everyone involved with the movie is saying the right thing, and it feels like the Fantastic Four is in safe hands. While Marvel Studios needs the movie to be a hit after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, the team will return in Avengers: Doomsday, whatever happens.

Check out Granov's take on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' leads below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.