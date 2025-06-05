Kevin Feige Just Dropped A Bombshell About THUNDERBOLTS*'s Big AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY/Fantastic Four Tease

In Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene, the New Avengers have assembled and appear to be struggling with the public's perception of them. We soon learn of a crisis in space and see what appears to be the Fantastic Four's ship entering the atmosphere.

That's a big tease to drop before The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters next month, but it may not be the spoiler—Marvel's First Family arriving on Earth-616 after the likely destruction of their reality—most fans suspected.

Talking in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige broke his silence on the stinger when asked if the ship we saw in Thunderbolts* was indeed the Fantastic Four's Excelsior rocket.

"Well, the name of their ship is the Excelsior, and there is a Fantastic Four ship entering the MCU in the tag," the executive teased. "But I'm not sure they're the same ship."

This is a pretty huge reveal, as the implication is that the Fantastic Four aren't on board this vessel. When it comes to who is, there are a few compelling possibilities. The first is that the team has sent Franklin Richards to Earth-616 in a bid to protect him from Doctor Doom.

Secondly, what if Doctor Doom has stolen the ship and is using Mister Fantastic's technology to travel through the Multiverse? It would be one heck of a surprise to see him step out in place of the heroes. Alternatively, it might be that only some of the team is on board.

We'll have to wait and see, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps won't necessarily provide any answers (especially as only one of the post-credits scenes has been revealed). After all, it's entirely possible the explanation is being saved for Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.