THE FANTASTIC FOUR Fan Art Gives Pedro Pascal And Vanessa Kirby '60s-Inspired Comic-Accurate Costumes

After a long-overdue cast announcement for The Fantastic Four on Valentine's Day, fans have now turned their sights to who plays the movie's villains. A few different names are still floating around online, though, with the expectation being that Galactus and an unnamed Herald - not the Silver Surfer - will threaten Earth.

The first teaser image for the reboot confirmed at least some of this story takes place in the 1960s and CG artist @jobhutz has today shared their take on some comic-accurate costumes based on what Marvel's First Family wore on that page at the time.

Both Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic) and Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman) look terrific here and it would be no bad thing to see the MCU head in this direction should the team get something a little more akin to traditional superhero costumes as the movie progresses.

"I can tell you how excited I am, which is beyond!" Pascal recently said of joining The Fantastic Four cast. "There isn’t anything more exciting than being in a cast like that, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joe Quinn and our director Matt Shakman. To be invited to a family like that is unbelievable, and we all just want to do our best and share it with the world.”

Kirby has yet to comment on her casting beyond a brief social media post and the cast should come together to begin shooting in the UK soon. With any luck, set photos will follow that offer us a better idea of what to expect once this iconic group finally assembles in the MCU.

Check out @jobhutz's take on Reed and Sue in the X post below.

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby as Reed Richards & Sue Storm.



The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961. The team is comprised of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gained superpowers during a space mission, becoming Marvel's first family of superheroes.

The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961. The team is comprised of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gained superpowers during a space mission, becoming Marvel's first family of superheroes.

Director Matt Shakman has worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.