THE FANTASTIC FOUR Fan Art Gives Pedro Pascal And Vanessa Kirby '60s-Inspired Comic-Accurate Costumes

We finally know who will play the Marvel Cinematic Universe's First Family and this impressive fan art reveals what Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby could look like as Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman.

Fan Fic
By JoshWilding - Mar 15, 2024 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

After a long-overdue cast announcement for The Fantastic Four on Valentine's Day, fans have now turned their sights to who plays the movie's villains. A few different names are still floating around online, though, with the expectation being that Galactus and an unnamed Herald - not the Silver Surfer - will threaten Earth.

The first teaser image for the reboot confirmed at least some of this story takes place in the 1960s and CG artist @jobhutz has today shared their take on some comic-accurate costumes based on what Marvel's First Family wore on that page at the time. 

Both Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic) and Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman) look terrific here and it would be no bad thing to see the MCU head in this direction should the team get something a little more akin to traditional superhero costumes as the movie progresses. 

"I can tell you how excited I am, which is beyond!" Pascal recently said of joining The Fantastic Four cast. "There isn’t anything more exciting than being in a cast like that, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joe Quinn and our director Matt Shakman. To be invited to a family like that is unbelievable, and we all just want to do our best and share it with the world.”

Kirby has yet to comment on her casting beyond a brief social media post and the cast should come together to begin shooting in the UK soon. With any luck, set photos will follow that offer us a better idea of what to expect once this iconic group finally assembles in the MCU. 

Check out @jobhutz's take on Reed and Sue in the X post below.

Last month, Marvel Studios announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. 

The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961. The team is comprised of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gained superpowers during a space mission, becoming Marvel's first family of superheroes.

Director Matt Shakman has worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Matador - 3/15/2024, 9:37 AM
braunermegda - 3/15/2024, 9:40 AM
I wonder if people got so traumatiezed after henry cavill's mustache removal that they don't even try anymore, not even on fan arts, how hard would it be to just make pedro without any beard whatsoever???? although I think they'll go the bearded Reed route
Origame - 3/15/2024, 9:42 AM
@braunermegda - you can even use an image from him in wonder woman 1984 as reference.
supermanrex - 3/15/2024, 9:52 AM
@braunermegda - dude one Reed's staple looks over the years has been bearded Reed. especially those stories where he gets down to the nitty gritty of solving problems and doesn't do the day to day things like shave cause he is so consumed with his work.
braunermegda - 3/15/2024, 10:22 AM
@supermanrex - exactly, I believe he will be bearded. And I love the idea that he doesn't shave because he simply has no time since is busy as hell
DrReedRichards - 3/15/2024, 9:44 AM
One, Kirby looks more like a young Denise Richards.

Two, Pedro sure is rocking Mihawk's sideburns.

Three, this is AI. Don't promote this shit.
TheFinestSmack - 3/15/2024, 9:58 AM
@DrReedRichards - This Reed has Conqueror's Haki for sure.
DrReedRichards - 3/15/2024, 10:33 AM
@TheFinestSmack -

Conqueror's and Observation for sure. That man is perceptive as f#ck.
dragon316 - 3/15/2024, 9:49 AM
Fan art always look different from what they look like in movies
IAmAHoot - 3/15/2024, 9:49 AM
Pretty sure Vanessa Kirby ain't that busty. Guess I'll go take another gander, just in case...
supermanrex - 3/15/2024, 9:54 AM
@IAmAHoot - cool. but i dont think you need to take the lotion to look again dude.
grif - 3/15/2024, 9:59 AM




shit movie
RegularPoochie - 3/15/2024, 10:16 AM
@grif - teach me how to see in to the future, oh old wise grif
RegularPoochie - 3/15/2024, 10:12 AM
"Reed has a beard, because of Pascal and some nonsense waa waa waa"



Those suits would be cool tho, but modernized little bit with the fabric. I mean the rumor was that they have been in the space in some timeshite, so we could see both wich would calm some crybabies down.
RedFury - 3/15/2024, 10:29 AM
That is some interesting art of Pascal. They somehow made him look younger, thinner, and older all at the same time.
Nomis929 - 3/15/2024, 10:39 AM
" CG artist @jobhutz has today shared their take on some comic-accurate costumes based on what Marvel's First Family wore on that page at the time."

Uh... NO.

The Fantastic Four original uniforms in the '60s were Blue and Black, Not Blue and White.



The White wasn't added to the uniforms until John Bryne took over in the early '80s and as a result to them trying to escape the Negative Zone.

