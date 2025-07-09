THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - 4 Biggest Reveals From The Tie-In Comic (Including A HUGE Origin Change)

Today, Marvel Comics released The Fantastic Four: First Steps #1, an official MCU comic book that reveals the origin story for Marvel's First Family.

It turns out Marvel Comics also exists in this reality, and they've enlisted Matt Fraction and Mark Buckingham to tell their story on the fourth anniversary of the day they first saved New York City from Mole Man. There's a lot here that likely won't make it into the movie, and at least a few major reveals.

From a very different outcome to the Fantastic Four's battle with Mole Man to a new take on how they gained their fantastic powers, we've got you covered with this guide to all the biggest reveals (however, you should definitely hunt down a copy as it's a must-read).

You can learn more about The Fantastic Four: First Steps by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.



4. Who Are Marvel's First Family?

There's been a lot of intrigue about how Marvel Studios would adapt these characters, and the comic better explains who they are. Reed, for example, created the world's first fully working spaceship, but the flight that gave this foursome their powers appears to have been sanctioned rather than aboard a stolen craft (perhaps lessening the guilt Reed feels for what happened to Ben, something the previous movies explored in depth).

Sue has a PhD in archaeology and was the mission specialist for that fateful flight. She's also credited with diplomatically resolving the conflict with Mole Man, a major change from the comics that we'll get to below.

Ben piloted the ship, while Johnny was enlisted to serve as the flight engineer. They have a brotherly bond, with the Human Torch considering The Thing his best friend. Interestingly, it seems Johnny hoped to become a professional golfer before acquiring the ability to "Flame On."

