THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - Michael Giacchino Confirms That He'll Compose The Score For MCU Reboot

There were rumors that long-time Marvel Studios composer Michael Giacchino had been enlisted to work on the score for the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, and we now have confirmation thanks to the man himself.

Giacchino posted some footage of the San Diego Comic-Con drone show, along with the caption: "I have some FANTASTIC News." The video was silent, but there's speculation that some earlier clips from the display (see below) may have given us our first taste of the movie's score.

In addition to providing the score for several MCU films, Giacchino directed the Werewolf By Night Special Presentation, and there are rumors that he's in line to helm the planned Midnight Sons movie (no confirmation at SDCC, unfortunately).

The SDCC panel revealed that the reboot has been given a new title - The Fantastic Four: First Steps - and the first teaser trailer was also screened for those in attendance. A leaked version did the rounds online shorty after, but probably won't be officially released.

It's a somewhat bizarre title, but there's speculation that it may refer to the introduction of Reed and Sue's children, Franklin and Valeria Richards.

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), will play Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. He'll be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently conformed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is scheduled to get underway tomorrow.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.