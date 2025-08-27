THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Blu-Ray Release Date May Have Been Revealed

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now approaching its sixth weekend in theaters, and the MCU reboot is still hanging in there at the box office.

Despite the perception that the latest big-screen outing for Marvel's First Family underperformed (it's probably safe to assume it didn't do as well as the studio hoped it would), the movie is expected to pass the $500 million mark this weekend. Not an outstanding showing, but far from a disaster in the current box office climate.

Will we get a sequel? The team is set to return for Avengers: Doomsday, and rumor has it that director Matt Shakman has had discussions about taking the helm of another movie.

Marvel has yet to announce official digital, streaming or home release dates, but Dawn of the Discs is reporting that the First Steps 4K Blu-ray Steelbook will be available to purchase from October 28.

We'll have to consider this a rumor for the time being, but the source has been spot on with several home release date in the past.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, with Natasha Lyonne as a new character named Rachel Rozman, and Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man. John Malkovich's Red Ghost was cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.