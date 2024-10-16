THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Composer Wanted Theme To Convey Something "No Other Marvel Movie Has Done Yet"

The Fantastic Four: First Steps composer Michael Giacchino has discussed some of the things he felt the movie's main theme needed to convey...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 16, 2024 06:10 PM EST
Long-time Marvel Studios composer/filmmaker Michael Giacchino unveiled his main theme for The Fantastic Four: First Steps earlier this year during D23, and the Werewolf By Night director has now touched on the things he felt the score needed to convey.

While speaking to Brandon Davis for his YouTube show, Giacchino said he thought the theme should "have a sense of hope and optimism in a way that, quite frankly, no other Marvel movie has done yet."

"I kinda wanted this to feel like, ‘Oh, this is really just about a family that's up against something really hard,’” he added. "In the end, they live in this era of optimism, and hope, and discovery, and advancement in science and tech, and I thought it would be really fun to highlight that."

In addition to providing the score for several MCU films, Giacchino directed the Werewolf By Night Special Presentation (he also shared an update on tentative plans for a sequel), and there are rumors that he's in line to helm the planned Midnight Sons movie.

Have another listen to the theme below, and let us know what you think.

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), will play Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. He'll be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/16/2024, 6:51 PM
I'd say go for an unconventional tempo, like Beck's 7/8ths for Ant-Man, but with number 4 being thematic the classic is too tempting not to follow.

Still, in Giacchino I trust. The dude has yet to let me down.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 10/16/2024, 7:05 PM
I like the way he describes the messages their theme is meant to communicate. Perhaps hearing that leimotif is what I will be looking forward the most next year when I see it.
RolandD
RolandD - 10/16/2024, 7:12 PM
Overall, I like it. I am not liking the part towards the end where it says “Fantastic Four.” That part may grow on me, but we’ll see.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/16/2024, 7:21 PM
If Cap4 and TB underperform, this film will have a TON of pressure on it. Im not sure its that kind of IP.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/16/2024, 7:22 PM
Werewolf By Night is awesome, looking forward to it.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/16/2024, 7:34 PM
Giacchino is a solid composer.His Pixar stuff, The Batman, his Spiderman movies, Dr Strange, Lost, Rogue One. Quite a few classics.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/16/2024, 7:35 PM
I hope so, it's crazy how 90% of Marvel scores feel like temp music
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/16/2024, 7:37 PM

I wish Sue Storm Vanessa Kirby’s clothes were invisible.

WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 10/16/2024, 7:55 PM
Hope, optimism, and discovery. I couldn't have said it better myself.

