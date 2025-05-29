THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Marvel Legends Figures Unleash Silver Surfer (And Give Us A Shirtless Thing)

Our first official look at Hasbro's The Fantastic Four: First Steps Marvel Legends figures sees the Silver Surfer take flight and put the spotlight on the team's awesome superpowers. Check them out here...

News
By JoshWilding - May 29, 2025 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

While we got an early glimpse at Hasbro's Human Torch figure earlier today, Hasbro has now officially revealed its take on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Marvel Legends line.

In terms of reveals, there's nothing too groundbreaking here. The figures showcase Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman's powers, while the Silver Surfer looks very cool blasting into action on her cosmic surfboard. 

The biggest talking point might be The Thing. Fans have been critical of him wearing the same turtleneck-style uniform as his teammates, but this appears to confirm that Ben Grimm will eventually ditch that and go shirtless for a more comic-accurate appearance. 

"I would say maybe he just has a sort of rock exterior, but he’s a very human person," Ebon Moss-Bachrach recently told the Financial Times of his take on Ben Grimm. "That was definitely one of the attractive things about this job, that I am obscured, in a way."

For those of you who prefer bigger, more lifelike figures, Hot Toys will no doubt reveal its own take on Marvel's First Family closer to the movie's release date. However, you'll need a much larger budget if you plan to collect 'em all. 

You can take a closer look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Marvel Legends figures in the video/X post below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/29/2025, 6:19 PM
They look decent
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/29/2025, 6:20 PM
@joshwilding "Now THAT'S the Fantastic Four!"
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/29/2025, 6:24 PM
That thumbnail image is the closest we've come to seeing Reed Richards actively use his powers. Are they STILL working on those visual effects??
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/29/2025, 6:26 PM
@Lisa89 - he's barely going to use them because it's a goofy ass power. Is this the only thing you complain about?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/29/2025, 6:31 PM
@bobevanz - If they didn't nail making Reed's powers look cool on screen (for the first time ever) before proceeding with this project, they are in HUGE trouble. It's the visual lynchpin of the film and, thus, the main thing worth complaining about - hands down.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/29/2025, 6:25 PM
I'm going in with low expectations. I did for Thunderbolts and loved it! I've seen 20 movies at the theater this year so far, there's at least another 15-20 that look interesting. Maybe I'm lucky I trade stocks for like an hour a day lmao. Maybe that's why I'm not as depressing as some of you downers on this site. This movie should easily clear 600m if WOM is good. Superman just might beat this and JW Rebirth if that's also mediocre. Idc July will be another record month for movie theaters woo hoo! Imax, Dolby, doesn't matter. Watching it at home isn't, and never will be the same. Mofo's act like they can't spend 6.50 on a matinee or less than 20 bucks for 2+ hours of entertainment. Can't even get laid for that price lmao
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/29/2025, 6:32 PM
User Comment Image
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 5/29/2025, 6:35 PM
Remember the "controversy" surrounding Wolverine's sleeves in D&W? Didn't we just do this a couple months ago??

It must be so frustrating to watch that 30 seconds of trailer footage and it doesn't show just the right amount of man skin (man rocks?)
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/29/2025, 6:40 PM
@UncleHarm1 - man rocks eh?

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/29/2025, 6:38 PM

What about what we really want?

Shirtless Sue.

