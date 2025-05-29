THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Marvel Legends Figures Unleash Silver Surfer (And Give Us A Shirtless Thing)

While we got an early glimpse at Hasbro's Human Torch figure earlier today, Hasbro has now officially revealed its take on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Marvel Legends line.

In terms of reveals, there's nothing too groundbreaking here. The figures showcase Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman's powers, while the Silver Surfer looks very cool blasting into action on her cosmic surfboard.

The biggest talking point might be The Thing. Fans have been critical of him wearing the same turtleneck-style uniform as his teammates, but this appears to confirm that Ben Grimm will eventually ditch that and go shirtless for a more comic-accurate appearance.

"I would say maybe he just has a sort of rock exterior, but he’s a very human person," Ebon Moss-Bachrach recently told the Financial Times of his take on Ben Grimm. "That was definitely one of the attractive things about this job, that I am obscured, in a way."

For those of you who prefer bigger, more lifelike figures, Hot Toys will no doubt reveal its own take on Marvel's First Family closer to the movie's release date. However, you'll need a much larger budget if you plan to collect 'em all.

You can take a closer look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Marvel Legends figures in the video/X post below.

Revealed during today’s #MarvelLegends #Fanstream - the future of #Marvel’s First Family has arrived.#MarvelLegendSeries Fantastic Four: First Steps wave will be available for pre-order May 30th at 1pm ET on #HasbroPulse! Each sold separately. pic.twitter.com/Flz38qMxUO — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) May 29, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.