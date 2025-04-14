THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS New Trailer Expected To Be Released Soon - But What Exactly Will It Reveal?

For the past couple of months, Marvel Studios has shared the same brief clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps every Sunday evening. In that, Reed Richards and Sue Storm talk about having a family dinner, "Sunday at 7, on the dot, no matter what."

Last night, we got a slightly different clip with Johnny Storm chastising his brother-in-law and sister for being late. It piqued the interest of fans, and, unsurprisingly, there are now rumblings that a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is ready to be released.

It will reportedly be 2:30 in length and shows Mister Fantatsic's powers, a first look at the female Silver Surfer, and confirmation that Invisible Woman is pregnant.

Based on this vague description, it will be very much in line with what was revealed to CinemaCon attendees earlier this month. We don't know exactly when the trailer will be released, but chances are it'll be in time for Thunderbolts*'s arrival in theaters.

Vanessa Kirby recently talked more about playing a pregnant superhero and confirmed she's taken a deep dive into the comics by referencing Sue's darker alter-ego, Malice (a negative aspect of her personality brought to the surface by Psycho-Man after she suffered a miscarriage).

"Matt and I were really aware that there hasn't really been a mother with a baby in these superhero archetypes women have been getting," Kirby explained. "One of the things I love most from Sue's history is when she becomes Malice, and all her dark stuff comes out. I was obsessed with that chapter of her life."

"So I wanted to make sure that there were tones of Malice in there with her, that she wasn't just the stereotype of a goody, sweet mother."

"I've always been really interested in the mess of femininity, and how can you be both? How can you be all the things? Not just the tough, invincible, powerful woman, but also a mother who gives birth, which is itself a superhero act," she added. "I love that these characters are real humans in a messy family who argue and try to work it out and get things wrong."

Stay tuned for more updates on The Fantastic Four: First Steps as we have them.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.