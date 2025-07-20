THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Post-Credits Scene Was Directed By The Russos; More Glowing Reactions Land

It's hardly a spoiler to say that one of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scenes will set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday. However, like Thunderbolts*, the Russo Brothers stepped behind the camera to helm the stinger.

Talking to ComicBook.com, filmmaker Matt Shakman confirmed that he willingly handed the reins over to Joe and Anthony Russo to tease what's next for Marvel's First Family in the MCU.

"Not at all, especially when I'm handing them off to the Russo brothers, who are amazing at what they do and they’re lovely, generous people," Shakman said when the site wondered whether it was hard to see the duo take charge of the Fantastic Four.

"They were very involved and as we were making this film, they wanted to visit our sets and watch scenes as they were coming together and get to know these characters so they could treat them well, do right by them in the next movie."

The director continued, "They’re really good protectors of these characters as well. I often think of working at Marvel as like running a relay race. You pass the baton, you run as hard and fast as you can with it for that section of the race that belongs to you, and then you pass that baton. I passed it on to Joe and Anthony and they’re off and running, and that’s great."

Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny are expected to play a huge part in not just Avengers: Doomsday, but Avengers: Secret Wars, as well.

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier found himself in a similar position when it came time to hand over the New Avengers, and fans are likely to welcome a return to impactful post-credits scenes. Many of those in the Multiverse Saga have felt meaningless, and the Avengers franchise directors helming stingers like these harkens back to what we saw in the Infinity Saga.

Another round of screenings for The Fantastic Four: First Steps took place yesterday evening; you can check out the latest reactions in the X posts below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.