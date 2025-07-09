THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Preview Reactions Hail It as The Best MCU Movie Since AVENGERS: ENDGAME

The cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been touring the globe, and fans/critics in Brazil were recently treated to a 30-minute preview. Comprised of scenes from the first and second acts, it was intended to give viewers a taste of what to expect from the next MCU movie.

So, to be clear, it's not the full thing. However, some early reactions have started doing the rounds on social media, and they're overwhelmingly positive.

@mpmorales called filmmaker Matt Shakman's world-building "incredible," and declared what they'd been shown a "cool introduction to the quartet, their powers, and the looming threat of Silver Surfer."

Another X user, @GoodNerd23, said that The Fantastic Four: First Steps "might be the best Marvel movie post-Endgame." He added, "It feels a lot like The Incredibles, super fun, colorful, and different from other Marvel films. The Silver Surfer steals the show!"

Fan account @4FantasticoBRA also posted a lengthy breakdown of what they saw. Here are some highlights:

"What was shown not only surprised me...but genuinely moved me. The entire setting of this universe is unique. It’s a great gift for the fans. It all starts with an intimacy we’re not used to seeing in this type of movie. It feels like we’re meeting a real family, with vulnerabilities, humor, affection, and purpose." "The dynamic between Reed and Sue is one of the highlights. We saw many scenes of the two together, and Vanessa and Pedro are in perfect sync, truly conveying the feeling of a couple that’s been together for a long time. Their relationship shows, right from the start, that this movie goes far beyond just showcasing superpowers." Ben and Johnny also shine. Each has a very well-defined personality, and the chemistry between them works from the first moment. The jokes come at just the right time, and you know how it is: Johnny being Johnny!" "The plot has a family-oriented tone, and this becomes clear with the arrival of baby Franklin. This is pure Fantastic Four! They’re not just facing a major threat: family bonds are at the heart of the story." "The final sequence of the preview I watched is one of those that makes the entire room hold its breath. The CGI? Flawless. And the buildup of danger feels real—you sense the weight of what’s at stake."

This hopefully bodes well for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as these "reviews" are glowing and not dissimilar to those for Superman's 30-minute previews last month.

Marvel Studios delivered a dud with Captain America: Brave New World earlier this year. Thunderbolts*, meanwhile, was a critical hit but still struggled to attract an audience and looks set to end its run at the global box office with less than $400 million.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps needs to be a hit, especially as it will lead directly into Avengers: Doomsday next December. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still scheduled to be released before that, but it's a co-production with Sony Pictures (meaning Disney and Marvel Studios get a much smaller percentage of the profits).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.