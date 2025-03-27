THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumored To Feature This HUGE, Game-Changing MCU Cameo - MAJOR SPOILERS

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumored To Feature This HUGE, Game-Changing MCU Cameo - MAJOR SPOILERS

If you’re looking to head into The Fantastic Four: First Steps unspoiled, look away now, because a new rumour just dropped which may reveal one of the reboot’s biggest cameos and they have ties to the MCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2025 06:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

There's a lot of intrigue and excitement surrounding The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The movie is set in its own reality, meaning we'll meet the team in a retro-futurisic 1960s-inspired New York City rather than the present-day Earth-616's Big Apple.

One way or the other, we expect Marvel's First Family to eventually join the "Sacred Timeline" and share a world with The Avengers and X-Men. Marvel's First Family has also been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, where they'll no doubt clash with Doctor Doom. 

It's already been confirmed by filmmaker Matt Shakman that the Fantastic Four are the only superheroes on their Earth, but that doesn't mean we can't see some familiar faces show up in different roles, right?

We also wouldn't be surprised if much of the final act is devoted to setting up the events of Avengers: Doomsday

Either way, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has dropped a huge bombshell today by claiming that Captain America actor Chris Evans will appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

After bidding farewell to Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, the actor showed up in last year's Deadpool & Wolverine as the Human Torch (a role he first took on in 2005). There's no world on who he might be playing here, though a Variant of Captain America seems most likely. Heck, if it's true that Doctor Doom leads a Multiversal Cabal, then perhaps he'll be part of that. 

We'll see, but this is a bold claim to make just a few short months before The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters and feels a lot like when we learned about John Krasinski's secret Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo. If true, this is huge. 

"That’s not true, though," Evans recently claimed when he was asked about his rumoured role in the next Avengers movies. "This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years - ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no - happily retired!"

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Actor Believes MCU Reboot Will Go Down In History; 4-Month Countdown Teaser Released
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Actor Believes MCU Reboot Will "Go Down In History;" 4-Month Countdown Teaser Released
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Tops SUPERMAN In Fandango's Most Anticipated Summer Movies List But Neither Came In At #1
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Tops SUPERMAN In Fandango's Most Anticipated Summer Movies List But Neither Came In At #1

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
kg8817
kg8817 - 3/27/2025, 6:28 PM
He’s gonna be the Beyonder.

In Secret Wars II, the Beyonder took the form of Steve Rogers.

Doom is gonna be looking for Loki and the Beyonder in Doomsday.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/27/2025, 6:39 PM
@kg8817 - I do wanna see Beyonder show up, just not played by Evans.

Think it would be cool if an older actor showed up as an aged version of the Kang that got sucked into the Ants' pocket dimension in Quantumania and evolved into the Beyonder.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/27/2025, 6:31 PM
Is Kang we aré so back Jonathan Majors Is a major
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/27/2025, 6:36 PM
So Evans would be Captain Hydra from 2016 Marvel Comics and part of Doom's apparent Multiversal Cabal? Yeah it would be quite a after-credit scenes stinger that ups the stakes more for Doomsday.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 6:42 PM
@NinnesMBC - I could see that…

It might be just Doom gathering up his Cabal thus leading into Doomsday.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/27/2025, 7:15 PM
@TheVisionary25 - It sounds almost straight out from the ending of Secret Invasion as well, with Osborn addressing his own cabal that including Doom, Loki and others. And also a good idea that it won't just be Doom whom the Avengers and X-Men have to face but also why yesterday Marvel Studios and RDJ were teasing in social media that not everyone in the cast was announced.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/27/2025, 6:38 PM
Maybe he's playing the Captain Hydra variant. They said the Fantastic 4 are the only heroes of their Earth. They didn't say anything about how many villains live on that Earth.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/27/2025, 7:09 PM
@SonOfAGif - good point. He could be Doom's right-hand man.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/27/2025, 6:39 PM
He can return as NOMAD, like the comics.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/27/2025, 6:43 PM
Uh-Oh! The word "cabal" is in the article. Hopefully that isn't a trigger word to some within this community. That word and "zionists" sure do ruffle some kuntservatard feathers.

Multiple "rumors" get posted to this site everyday. I wouldn't put it past Disney/Marvel as this being a tactic to throw us all off. I remember certain Endgame scoops were legit, like "five years in the future" and highlighting Tony's hairstyle/older-looking self. It's a free-for-all now.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 7:22 PM
@JayLemle -

But there are cabals and everyone knows it.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/27/2025, 7:35 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - IF there are "cabals" and "zionists" plotting to take over the world and Epstein every child, then YOU ARE WAY TOO BROKE to even be worrying about that bullshit. It's ONLY the elite they want. And YOU, are far, far, far, FAAAAAAAAAAR from even being worth the skin you are printed on hahahaha.

Worry about problems within your own tax bracket b!tch!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 7:47 PM
@JayLemle -

You are making serious accusations.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/27/2025, 7:53 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - the next accusations, which are probably TRUE, are that you are a kuntservatard WEIRDO who even lets CHILDREN'S MOVIES hurt your feelings. Why are you worried about animation and live-action/former animated features? Are you going to the theaters and watching kids? You kuntservatard weirdos in the South and Midwest certainly do love chucking your sisters, cousins, and touching your children.

You are like less than two steps away from convincing people you are a chomo. You should REALLY watch what you say on here going forward.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 7:58 PM
@JayLemle -

You're the one who saw Biden whispering to girls and then you voted for him.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 8:01 PM
@JayLemle -

Your lefty loonies are pathetic, claiming people can't care about communists adding communists and anti White things to movies that will be seen by children.

You watch "kid's movies" too, everyone knows it.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/27/2025, 8:01 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - just like you voted for the orange felon that was friends with Epstein, and has PLEEEEEENTY of accusations dating back to the 80's and 90's when he was involved with the pageant circuit. How many teenage girls have said trump touched them???????????

Yeah, try again b!tch!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 8:07 PM
@JayLemle -

Talk is different from video evidence.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 8:08 PM
@JayLemle -

Which kid's movies do you watch?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 6:54 PM
He’s actually the Doctor Doom in that universe…

Various universes just have actors that have already been cast as different characters as Doom such as there’s a Hemsworth Victor Von Doom ,Scarjo’s Victoria Von Doom etc.

Kidding aside , if this is true then that’s interesting…

I could see him as Captain Hydra besides RDJ’s Doom in a post credits scene or if FF does have something to do with the multiverse then perhaps Quinn’s Johnny meets Evans Johnny briefly?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/27/2025, 6:58 PM
It will probably just be the gang scrolling through different universes when they're getting ready to jump ship and they see Chris Evans as Johnny Storm as another haha moment before they quickly move on to the next universe.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 3/27/2025, 7:31 PM
@HashTagSwagg - maybe Loki will turn into him again, like in Thor: The Dark World?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/27/2025, 7:23 PM

Confirmed: Chris Evans as huge head little body 12-year-old Franklin Richards.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 7:28 PM
?si=3oYtdp3XpP3sXa1d
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/27/2025, 7:47 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - conservatives are winning the "war?:" You morons can't even afford Tesla's, but can't stand them being firebombed. You have WHITE TRAILER TRASH HOEbert who jerks off dates during stage plays, and a MISTER major Taylor Greene thinking jewish space lasers start fires. Meanwhile, Crockett calls abbot "Hot Wheels," and you PUSSIES are crying about "decorum."

What else? People got fired then recalled? People in the cabinet are using unsecured mobile apps and exposing citizens to govt information. My financial portfolio has also suffered with mango musalini's tariffs. One Canadian province ALMOST shut the power off to three states.

Yeah! That's A LOT of winning.

Let's add your stupid, phucking bullshit HURT FEELINGS over FICTIONAL CHARACTERS. Others have clearly stated how they feel about you, b!tch! I'm just using more colorful language.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 7:49 PM
@JayLemle -

You little commies trying to act like big boys with your vulgar talk.

Enjoy lefties' approval rating sinking lower and lower.

Conservatives have won the war.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 7:52 PM
@JayLemle -

"My financial portfolio has also suffered with mango musalini's tariffs."

Nice, more of President Trump winning and Marxists not.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 7:53 PM
@JayLemle -

Can you afford a Tesla?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 7:56 PM
@JayLemle -

What happened to your parents that they chose to be so hands off with you, and allowed to act like such an anarchist malcontent?
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/27/2025, 7:57 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Talk to my mom, dad, current partner, and hell, even the ex-spouse whose Tesla I pretty much purchased for her. We are a Tesla family. Even with all that, I know not to worry about cabals, supposedly evil Jewish people, and zionists. They aren't worried about you, me, or anyone else that isn't worth $5B or more.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/27/2025, 7:59 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - what happened to you that are are such a sensitive little bitch? Did your dad phuck you up the ass? Did your mom whore you out to your uncles and aunties? Why does a fictional character such as SNOW WHITE make you appear less than a man? Hmmmmmmmmm?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 8:03 PM
@JayLemle -

Look everyone.

The noble and good communist with their mind in the gutter.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 8:06 PM
@JayLemle -

How many Teslas do the five of you own?

I'm not antisemitic.

Lots of people in cabals care a lot about people in every economic level.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/27/2025, 8:07 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - look everyone! @makeamericagre DEFLECTING AGAIN! Yes! it's clear that you are a child molester now. You dance around anything negative said to you in thus community. If you were trying to convince anyone that you are a deviant child-phucker , well, you've done your job.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 7:39 PM
That is not a HUGE, Game-Changing MCU Cameo.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/27/2025, 8:04 PM
Let him be alternate universe Captain America...

Or, have him just be in universe Steve before he returned to the present

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder