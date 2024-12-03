THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Confirms Classic Villain Debut - SPOILERS

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Confirms Classic Villain Debut - SPOILERS

Some new photos and video from the set of Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot leave little doubt that the movie will feature the debut of a classic Marvel Comics villain...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 03, 2024 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Principal photography on Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps wrapped over the weekend, but some previously unseen photos and video from a temporarily abandoned underground set have now been shared online.

Spoilers ahead.

The lighting map at the entrance to the set reads "Subterranea," which leaves little doubt that the movie will feature the MCU debut of the very first villain Marvel's First Family faced off against in the comics, Mole Man.

This vast subterranean kingdom consisted of a planet-wide network of caverns, lying miles beneath Earth's surface. Though a number of characters and races have called this location home, these tunnels are where the Fantastic Four discovered the Mole Man and his Moloids.

There's a lot of speculation that Paul Walter Hauser is playing Mole Man, but this had yet to be confirmed.

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four has yet to be officially released, but there are a few leaked versions from various events such as SDCC and D23 doing the rounds online.

Joining Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards will be Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. The Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones).

We're still not sure who Natasha Lyonne is playing (the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot of Ben Grimm's partner Alicia Masters are popular theories), but rumor has it that John Malkovich is playing one of the team's oldest villains, Ivan Kragoff, aka the Red Ghost.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Who Is THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Mysterious Cast Member? These Are 5 Of The Most Likely Possibilities
Related:

Who Is THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' "Mysterious" Cast Member? These Are 5 Of The Most Likely Possibilities
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Shares Obscured Photo Of Mysterious Cast Member As Filming Wraps
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Shares Obscured Photo Of Mysterious Cast Member As Filming Wraps

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
smgmayhem
smgmayhem - 12/3/2024, 3:01 PM
Can't wait to see what this sequence will look like. I'm hoping each shot will be like a classic cover come to life.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2024, 3:22 PM
@smgmayhem - I. Don’t know about each shot but I could see us getting a shot that is more or less this cover come to life…

User Comment Image

Since it seems like the team is already established when we meet them , I wouldn’t be surprised if them taking on Mole Man is the prologue or cold open.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 12/3/2024, 3:24 PM
@smgmayhem -
It's going to be a fine line but, yea, like jumping out of the silver age comics.
Dafoe
Dafoe - 12/3/2024, 3:02 PM
Ladies and Gentlemen. Ill be the first to say. Finally.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/3/2024, 3:06 PM
So Jonathan Majors is back
ThorArms
ThorArms - 12/3/2024, 3:08 PM
that set video is creepy
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/3/2024, 3:09 PM
Nice set.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2024, 3:11 PM
That’s cool though this has been kinda confirmed before atleast in terms of the existence of Subterranea in this universe…

https://comicbookmovie.com/fantastic-four/the-fantastic-four-first-steps-artwork-teases-mole-man-and-reveals-more-of-reimagined-new-york-city-a212376

Also I fully expect Paul Walter Hauser to be Harvey Elder/Mole Man which I’m 100% on board with it…

Dudes a good actor all around , has comedic & dramatic chops while also being able to be creepy aswell.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/3/2024, 3:18 PM
User Comment Image
Thing94
Thing94 - 12/3/2024, 3:22 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 12/3/2024, 3:25 PM
Imagine if they spent an entire movie exploring Subterranea, but noooooooo we have to jump right to Galactus.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 12/3/2024, 3:36 PM
@soberchimera - Exactly…thank you! Do you know how many muppets on her have snapped at me whenever I’ve said they are rushing Galactus. “It’s been 14 years since we got the cloud version” “fans have been waiting forever to see him” etc etc.

I think it’s such a waste to use him this early in the F4’s introduction, especially when you consider the fact that they’re apparently also including other villains like Mole Man in this film. Not to mention that they’re also ruining Silver Surfer by not making him Norrin Rad, they’re introducing some multiversal Doom who is going to be more of an Avengers villain that F4 villain and making him have an antagonistic relationship with Spiderman instead of Reed. On top of all that they’ve also already wasted/ruined Namor, Kang and The Inhumans

I just don’t know where they can go from here other than rushing in Franklin and Val and probably the Maker. They haven’t even released the first F4 film and they’ve pretty much nuked the entire property already.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder