THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Confirms Classic Villain Debut - SPOILERS

Principal photography on Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps wrapped over the weekend, but some previously unseen photos and video from a temporarily abandoned underground set have now been shared online.

Spoilers ahead.

The lighting map at the entrance to the set reads "Subterranea," which leaves little doubt that the movie will feature the MCU debut of the very first villain Marvel's First Family faced off against in the comics, Mole Man.

This vast subterranean kingdom consisted of a planet-wide network of caverns, lying miles beneath Earth's surface. Though a number of characters and races have called this location home, these tunnels are where the Fantastic Four discovered the Mole Man and his Moloids.

There's a lot of speculation that Paul Walter Hauser is playing Mole Man, but this had yet to be confirmed.

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four has yet to be officially released, but there are a few leaked versions from various events such as SDCC and D23 doing the rounds online.

Joining Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards will be Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. The Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones).

We're still not sure who Natasha Lyonne is playing (the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot of Ben Grimm's partner Alicia Masters are popular theories), but rumor has it that John Malkovich is playing one of the team's oldest villains, Ivan Kragoff, aka the Red Ghost.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.