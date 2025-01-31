THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Release Date Confirmed...And It’s Coming Much Sooner Than Expected!

It's recently been reported by multiple outlets that the teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps could be released during next Sunday's Super Bowl. Well, as luck would have it, we won't have to wait until the Big Game after all.

Good Morning America has confirmed that the trailer will premiere during Tuesday's show on ABC; needless to say, the 4th is a fitting date - February 4 = F4 - to drop a sneak peek we've confirmed will be released online immediately after it airs on television.

While a TV spot still seems likely for Sunday, this allows Marvel Studios to dominate the news cycle in the days leading up to the game. The alternative is that The Fantastic Four: First Steps becomes one of countless trailers, fighting with the likes of Jurassic World Rebirth and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning for people's attention.

We also can't discount the possibility that Marvel Studios' Super Bowl focus will now be on Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, two movies set to be released months before The Fantastic Four reboot hits theaters.

Still, promoting this movie at the Super Bowl seems a smart move, even if many fans will have already seen the trailer by then (remember, the game reaches a huge audience across the U.S., with the majority of those people not guaranteed to have caught it before sitting down to watch the football on Sunday).

How much will the trailer reveal? That remains to be seen, though it may just be a cleaned-up version of the teaser shown at Comic-Con and D23 last year. Either way, this is incredibly exciting!

Be sure to check back here on Tuesday for the trailer, our full breakdown, 4K screenshots, and more.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.