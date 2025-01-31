THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Release Date Confirmed...And It’s Coming Much Sooner Than Expected!

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Release Date Confirmed...And It’s Coming Much Sooner Than Expected!

We finally have some official news about when the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released, and it’s coming much sooner than next Sunday’s Super Bowl! You can find out more here.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 31, 2025 06:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

It's recently been reported by multiple outlets that the teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps could be released during next Sunday's Super Bowl. Well, as luck would have it, we won't have to wait until the Big Game after all.

Good Morning America has confirmed that the trailer will premiere during Tuesday's show on ABC; needless to say, the 4th is a fitting date - February 4 = F4 - to drop a sneak peek we've confirmed will be released online immediately after it airs on television. 

While a TV spot still seems likely for Sunday, this allows Marvel Studios to dominate the news cycle in the days leading up to the game. The alternative is that The Fantastic Four: First Steps becomes one of countless trailers, fighting with the likes of Jurassic World Rebirth and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning for people's attention. 

We also can't discount the possibility that Marvel Studios' Super Bowl focus will now be on Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, two movies set to be released months before The Fantastic Four reboot hits theaters. 

Still, promoting this movie at the Super Bowl seems a smart move, even if many fans will have already seen the trailer by then (remember, the game reaches a huge audience across the U.S., with the majority of those people not guaranteed to have caught it before sitting down to watch the football on Sunday).

How much will the trailer reveal? That remains to be seen, though it may just be a cleaned-up version of the teaser shown at Comic-Con and D23 last year. Either way, this is incredibly exciting!

Be sure to check back here on Tuesday for the trailer, our full breakdown, 4K screenshots, and more. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

RUMOR: Here Are The Major Movie Teasers Expected To Debut During This Year's SUPER BOWL
Related:

RUMOR: Here Are The Major Movie Teasers Expected To Debut During This Year's SUPER BOWL
When Will THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Be Released? We May Finally Have An Idea
Recommended For You:

When Will THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Be Released? We May Finally Have An Idea

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/31/2025, 6:07 PM
Say what?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/31/2025, 6:09 PM
@0bstreperous - Basically, Feb the 4th be with you.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/31/2025, 6:10 PM
@0bstreperous - THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Release Date Confirmed...And It’s Coming Much Sooner Than Expected!
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/31/2025, 6:18 PM
@Lisa89 - hope the trailer is good seriously
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/31/2025, 6:19 PM
@harryba11zack - I hope the film is good
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/31/2025, 6:22 PM
@0bstreperous - that would be good
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/31/2025, 7:01 PM
@0bstreperous - Yeah. Reed Richards stretching powers have never looked good on screen. If they get that right, it'll be exciting to see.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/31/2025, 6:10 PM
User Comment Image
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 1/31/2025, 6:11 PM
I’m going to cry, I’ve been waiting for this movie since I read John Byrne’s run last year, after falling in love with Hickman’s.

I might get teary eyed god dammit, ik I’m new to this site but sharing my enthusiasm for this movie has been a wild ride. Hope everyone here has a great year, excelsior!
Vigor
Vigor - 1/31/2025, 6:14 PM
@Stretcho616 - this will be an exciting year. Newcomer, we've got captain america four.We have thunderbolts, which I think will be a sleeper hit.We have fantastic four and we have the new superman coming out.This is a very exciting year.Well, as far as comic book movies go
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 6:15 PM
@Vigor - yep

That’s not even mentioning the shows , games etc.

Exciting times!!.
China1975
China1975 - 1/31/2025, 6:35 PM
@Stretcho616 - glad you like the John Byrne run… in my opinion it’s one of the best comic runs ever, way under appreciated. The artwork and design of that world was a head of its time, beautiful artwork.
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 1/31/2025, 6:40 PM
@China1975 - It’s remarkable, it opened my eyes to what sci-fi can be, every story feels unique and powerful. I love it, glad someone else appreciates it!
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/31/2025, 6:54 PM
@Stretcho616 - nice to hear John Byrne is still around he was always my favorite artist as kid. His FF run in the 80’s is unparalleled
Vigor
Vigor - 1/31/2025, 6:11 PM
That teaser that was shown before is not going to cut it. I will need to see some of the powers on display, even some basic CGI, that I think will get people excited. Imagine seeing johnny on fire or imagine seeing mister fantastic stretch his arms, I think that's what needs to be shown
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 6:42 PM
@Vigor - I doubt we get that since that was early footage I’m pretty sure since they had just started shooting.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 1/31/2025, 6:13 PM
Feb 4th
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/31/2025, 6:19 PM

Fingers crossed. I love the Fantastic 4 comics and always have. Please make this great.
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 1/31/2025, 6:21 PM
@DocSpock - I expect a John Byrne setting with the narrative themes of Hickman’s “solve everything” story but like completely original.

It’s so crazy how Matt Shakman took the dome from John Byrne’s Fantastic Four and made it a thing combined with Tom King’s Vision. His creativity is crazy, I hope he makes something cool and original that can stand next to the F4 comics we love - not copying but rather paying homage to the family that promises a better tomorrow.
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/31/2025, 6:57 PM
@DocSpock - I just bought myself the Mezco One12 Collective Fantastic Four! Sooo badass! Wish I knew how to share pics on here man they scale perfectly with Marvel Legends
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/31/2025, 7:01 PM
@Stretcho616 - did they actually say they took inspiration from John Byrne?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/31/2025, 6:20 PM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/31/2025, 6:20 PM
Great News 3 Marvel Studios Movies will Own the Box Office in 2025. Once Again :)

Marvel Making America Great. Little something for everyone.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 6:22 PM
Sweet , can’t wait!!.

I’m sure we’ll get a sneak peek on Monday that officially announces the trailer on Marvels part.

Anyway , looking forward to seeing the four in action!!.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/31/2025, 6:28 PM
Considering this is the only Marvel Project I'm excited for, they better not [frick] it up. You can't rely on cameos this time
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/31/2025, 6:31 PM
@bobevanz - we'll leave that to Gunn and his superfriends movie 👀😌
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/31/2025, 6:30 PM
The squad going up

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/31/2025, 6:35 PM
HYPED!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/31/2025, 6:41 PM
Marvel, Bigger, Stronger, Better Studios.

User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/31/2025, 6:43 PM
Bring it.
User Comment Image
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 1/31/2025, 6:53 PM
@GeneralZod - 😂😂😂
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 1/31/2025, 6:54 PM
@GeneralZod - I'm gonna make this my profile pic if that's ok with you
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/31/2025, 6:48 PM
Fabulous forthcoming it is

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder