THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Teaser Features More Superpowers And The Human Torch's Iconic Flame 4

Marvel Studios has dropped a trailer teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it includes plenty of epic footage from the reboot, including shots of the team in action and Galactus' arrival...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

A new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives tomorrow, and a teaser has just dropped featuring some thrilling, never-before-seen footage from the Marvel Studios reboot.

That includes a shot of Galactus looming over New York, Reed Richards' stretchy superpowers in action, and the Human Torch creating a "4" from his flames, an iconic piece of imagery lifted straight from the comic books. Hopefully, we can expect more of the same tomorrow. 

Mister Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal was recently asked about Reed's greatest weakness and responded, "I think when your mind is always focused on the greater good, you can miss a lot of little details. Knowing those details is very important to keeping the family together."

That echoes what filmmaker Matt Shakman said when he described Mister Fantastic as "part Steve Jobs and part Oppenheimer," adding that the hero has "always [been] on the edge of saving the world or destroying it."

Tomorrow's trailer is likely to be the "final" one, so Marvel Studios is likely to pull out all the stops. That should mean more superpowers and, hopefully, a full Galactus reveal (it doesn't feel like there's anything to be gained from hiding his face now, especially after recent promo art leaks).

Check out this new trailer teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the players below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/24/2025, 3:08 PM
Marketing? This reeks of desperation
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/24/2025, 3:21 PM
@MyCoolYoung -
What's the actual difference?
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 6/24/2025, 3:48 PM
@MyCoolYoung -

Elaborate, what about it reeks of desperation?

Because for most of us this is pretty standard marketing for a movie.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/24/2025, 3:50 PM
@TrentCrimm - Yeah… this has been a trend for years and years.

Listen, I’m not someone with the highest of hopes for F4 but the negativity on this one here is beyond sad at this point.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/24/2025, 4:01 PM
@TrentCrimm - @Goldboink - im trolling. Per these threads, it’s desperation to market your product. I don’t make the rules around here I just enforce them
PopBye
PopBye - 6/24/2025, 4:07 PM
@MyCoolYoung - no it doesn't
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/24/2025, 4:10 PM
@PopBye - how you gon tell me if I’m bob chapek?
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/24/2025, 4:35 PM
@MyCoolYoung -

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/24/2025, 5:00 PM
@Goldboink - wtf 😂 I’m buying that magazine
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 6/24/2025, 5:51 PM
@MyCoolYoung - a sad and pathetic existence for sure.

Anyone: “What do you do with your free time?”

MyCoolYoung:“I troll comic book movie message boards. It makes me feel like my life actually means something.”

🤣
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/24/2025, 7:16 PM
@Dotanuki - man you know Me so well. You forgot to add how likely I am to tell someone sybau
AnEye
AnEye - 6/24/2025, 3:08 PM
I’m excited for this four some!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2025, 4:10 PM
@AnEye - Good for you man. Give 'em one for me.

But what about the FF?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/24/2025, 4:15 PM
@ObserverIO - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2025, 3:09 PM
User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/24/2025, 3:25 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2025, 3:30 PM
@BruceWayng -
User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 6/24/2025, 4:33 PM
@BruceWayng -
User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/24/2025, 3:09 PM
Hard skip
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/24/2025, 3:16 PM
Just release it now
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/24/2025, 3:20 PM
Looks better every day
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 3:28 PM
Looks cool!!.

Also I love how Pedro describes Reed because it does sound like how I envision the character pretty much…

He can be so in his own head and focused on the bigger picture that small stuff eludes him which can affect his family so I’m glad he acknowledges that.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/24/2025, 3:51 PM
User Comment Image
GenD
GenD - 6/24/2025, 4:00 PM
Marvel, ya big tease you.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/24/2025, 4:04 PM
That 4 flame is gonna hit like crack in the theater
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 6/24/2025, 4:12 PM
It just feels so... Lifeless.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2025, 4:19 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - so get some viagra.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/24/2025, 4:20 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - I think you nailed it for me. It doesnt look bad to me, but it feels like they are going through the motions. I dont get any sense of real emotion. I am still mildly excited to see it, but expectations are fairly low.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 6/24/2025, 4:24 PM
@Shivermetimbers - it's a hard pass for me but hope you enjoy it. "Going through the motions" is exactly how it feels.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 6/24/2025, 4:25 PM
@ObserverIO - is that a personal testimony? I've heard low T can do that. My advice is to cut down on your soy intake.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/24/2025, 5:42 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - there’s very little signs of fun, fear, personal struggle or ordinary human pain. Might just be marketing failures but that’s why it feels lifeless to me.
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 6/24/2025, 5:50 PM
The same tired FF pre-release haters are gonna be nothin but a buncha little Diddys when this film blows up and changes the game within the CBM genre

Yeah, THAT'S right:

A BUNCHA.

LITTLE.

DIDDYS.

