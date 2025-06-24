THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Teaser Features More Superpowers And The Human Torch's Iconic Flame 4

A new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives tomorrow, and a teaser has just dropped featuring some thrilling, never-before-seen footage from the Marvel Studios reboot.

That includes a shot of Galactus looming over New York, Reed Richards' stretchy superpowers in action, and the Human Torch creating a "4" from his flames, an iconic piece of imagery lifted straight from the comic books. Hopefully, we can expect more of the same tomorrow.

Mister Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal was recently asked about Reed's greatest weakness and responded, "I think when your mind is always focused on the greater good, you can miss a lot of little details. Knowing those details is very important to keeping the family together."

That echoes what filmmaker Matt Shakman said when he described Mister Fantastic as "part Steve Jobs and part Oppenheimer," adding that the hero has "always [been] on the edge of saving the world or destroying it."

Tomorrow's trailer is likely to be the "final" one, so Marvel Studios is likely to pull out all the stops. That should mean more superpowers and, hopefully, a full Galactus reveal (it doesn't feel like there's anything to be gained from hiding his face now, especially after recent promo art leaks).

Check out this new trailer teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the players below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.