THE FANTASTIC FOUR Prepare To Face The Might Of Galactus In New FIRST STEPS Teaser

As expected, Marvel Studios debuted another teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps during game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals last night, even though it wasn't exactly the new look at the MCU reboot fans were hoping for.

The spot reuses and mixes around a lot of footage from the recent full trailer, but there are a couple of new shots in there.

In addition to a quick glimpse of Galactus' immense shadow looming over the city, we see Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) watching H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot flying towards what appears to be the Fantasticar launch pad we saw in that first batch of set photos.

Prior to First Steps entering production, we heard that the Invisible Woman was going to be the main focus of the movie. We're sure the other members of the team won't be given short shrift, but the story revolving around Sue's pregnancy does likely mean that she will be at the forefront.

A recently-released character description for this latest big-screen on Sue Storm reads: "Sue possesses the superhuman ability to turn invisible, allowing her to sneak up on her enemies completely unnoticed. Sue can create force fields with her mind to attack villains and defend her team. When Sue isn't fighting alongside the Fantastic Four, she's saving the planet in other ways. As a founder of the Future Foundation, Sue works with charities and world leaders to uplift humanity and spread equality."

New ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ TV spot. pic.twitter.com/V6JSMYOUtD — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) May 27, 2025

First Steps also stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic,, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige has confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Spoilers follow.

We actually see the team arriving to the main 616 universe in Thunderbolts' post-credits scene.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.