THE FANTASTIC FOUR Rumor Claims That Julia Garner's Silver Surfer May Only Make A Single MCU Appearance

Julia Garner will make her MCU debut as Shalla-Bal in The Fantastic Four, but it sounds like the Ozark star may not be sticking around as the MCU's Silver Surfer...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Back in April, we got confirmation that The Fantastic Four will introduce a female take on Marvel Comics' classic space-faring hero, the Silver Surfer - but not the version of the character fans are most familiar with.

Emmy Award-winner Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna) will play the movie's Surfer, but not a gender-switched take on Norrin Radd. Garner will actually take on the role of Shalla-Bal.

In the original Marvel Comics continuity, Shalla-Bal was the Empress of the planet Zenn-La, and was the first love of Norrin Radd. When Galactus came to devour their planet, Radd volunteered to become his herald in exchange for sparing Zenn-La. Later, when Franklin Richards took over as the new Galactus, he imbued Shalla with the same cosmic powers and allowed her to serve as a twin herald alongside Radd.

Now, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez is reporting that Garner will most likely be a "one and done," and won't reprise her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe post-The Fantastic Four.

With Kevin Feige recently confirming that the movie will be set in an alternate universe, this isn't really too surprising, as it indicates that Marvel's First Family will be Variants from some other part of the Multiverse that will eventually find their way to the main MCU timeline. This leaves the door open for Norrin Radd to be introduced as the main MCU Silver Surfer down the line.

Cameras are expected to start rolling on towards the end of the month (the day after SDCC, according to Feige), and cast members have now begun to arrive in London ahead of rehearsals, which should be getting underway this week.

Photographers recently snapped Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), who will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), who will play as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), who will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, arriving for dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse along with director Matt Shakman.

There was no sign of Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), who has been cast as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, at the time, but he is since believed to have joined his cast-mates.

Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain, and he'll be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones).

The Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/15/2024, 1:51 PM
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/15/2024, 1:55 PM
Well in times like this is better to return to the original .
We need male sver surfer, we need to cool down the passion and hate .
Plase send positive thougts
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/15/2024, 2:10 PM
@Malatrova15 -
We need Norrin Radd. If we get there by a long and winding road so be it.

Origame
Origame - 7/15/2024, 1:55 PM
Sorry, but getting the real norrin radd as a mainstay ain't gonna happen. Nothing like this has ever happened when they blatantly gender swap a character. Ancient one is still a woman, mar-vell is still a woman, ghost is still a woman, taskmaster is still a woman, etc.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/15/2024, 1:59 PM
@Origame - Exactly.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/15/2024, 2:03 PM
@Origame - Shalla-Bal is a swapped character not a swapped gender.
Origame
Origame - 7/15/2024, 2:09 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - well silver surfer is a man so...
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/15/2024, 2:11 PM
@Origame - Norrin Radd is a male, yes. To my knowledge Shalla-Bal has always been female but there is Multiverse so someone may know more about that
Origame
Origame - 7/15/2024, 2:17 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - well silver surfer is male
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 7/15/2024, 2:00 PM
What a waste of an exceptional actress.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/15/2024, 2:07 PM
@BobGarlen - it's the more exceptional ones that are wary about signing onto multi picture deals. Especially being young. They don't want to get stuck in a role and typecast
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2024, 2:01 PM
If true then that is not necessarily surprising all that much imo…

I could see her rebelling against her master in this and pulling a self sacrifice to stop Galactus hence if my theory of there only being one universe left after SW that is soft rebooted is true then you could have the FF just be part of that world with everyone acting like they have been from the start while also leaving the door open for Norrin Radd in the future aswell.

However it would make me wonder why they just didn’t go Frankie Raye or some of the other Heralds in place of the Silver Surfer (unless we get Shalla Bal later on thus the audience already has a familiarity to her).

Anyway , we’ll see but this does allow him to do something somewhat fresh then just Rise of The Silver Surfer again while potentially setting up a more tradition status quo later on.

Vigor
Vigor - 7/15/2024, 2:03 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I think it further drives home the point that this is the multiverse saga and there are variants
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/15/2024, 2:12 PM
@TheVisionary25 -
Alternate universe. They will wind up getting zapped into Earth 616 at the end and we will have our Galactus, Norrin Radd and the FF in the real MCU.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/15/2024, 2:01 PM
Great actress, hope she isn't wasted like some of the other big names put in MCU films.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/15/2024, 2:01 PM
I'd bet dollars to donuts that we will have Norrin Radd by the next film, if not by the end of this one.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/15/2024, 2:03 PM
Confirmed behind the scenes set photo's of the Silver Surfer have just leaked online:


Vigor
Vigor - 7/15/2024, 2:06 PM
@HashTagSwagg - lmfao the ironing board
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/15/2024, 2:05 PM
As per usual, people freaked out over nothing.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 7/15/2024, 2:08 PM
Was this not obvious? I feel like especially once they confirmed it takes place in the multiverse meant that it was even more likely she was a one off
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/15/2024, 2:09 PM
I was assuming she'd be the first herald, then Radd makes the deal with Galactus to save her and he becomes the Surfer of the MCU for good. Gives Radd a tragic backstory. Now we just have to hope that Paul Walter Hauser isn't playing Radd...
Vigor
Vigor - 7/15/2024, 2:13 PM
@TheFinestSmack - hoping. Hoping hoping

It's LaKeith Stanfield

His voice. His stature. His demeanor. Fit to the letter
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/15/2024, 2:16 PM
@Vigor - Once they announced the actress was playing the Surfer and LaKeith tweeted about thinking he had the role...I was pissed he lost the part. Really hoping he's still locked in. Though, he's long been my choice to either play a r-cast T'Challa, or an aged-up T'Challa Jr. But we could do way worse with Radd casting.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/15/2024, 2:13 PM
The DEI Silver Surfer that no one wanted or asked for that no one thinks of when they think of the Silver Surfer, who is a man like in 99.9% of his appearances. Only woke-jacks defend this crap, just like they did black Human Torch.

Eff this movie
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/15/2024, 2:17 PM
most likely be a "one and done“

So in other words the scooper doesn’t know. They have no knowledge of contracts, future slate of movies, or the characters appearing in said movies. 👏

