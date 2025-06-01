THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Joseph Quinn Confirms [SPOILER] Appears; Vanessa Kirby Reveals Pregnancy At CCXPMX 25

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Joseph Quinn Confirms [SPOILER] Appears; Vanessa Kirby Reveals Pregnancy At CCXPMX 25

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Joseph Quinn has confirmed at CCXPMX 25 that the movie will feature another classic comic book villain. Vanessa Kirby, meanwhile, has revealed her real-life pregnancy!

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 01, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

We've long suspected that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will include Mole Man, but his presence in the movie has now been confirmed by Human Torch actor, Joseph Quinn. 

It's unclear whether Harvey Elder will appear solely in the rumoured montage of previous battles the team has been involved in or if the villain and his monsters somehow factor into Galactus' attack on Earth. We also don't know who plays him, though Paul Walter Hauser is a likely candidate. 

"It's a certainly a very stacked cast," Quinn told fans at CCXPMX 25. "We've got a lot of fantastic characters in there. There's also Mole Man, who's wonderful in it, but Galactus is the big bad."

"He's the big, evil, planet-gobbling space God. And he's played brilliantly by the wonderful Ralph [Ineson]," Quinn added. "Silver Surfer, played by the wonderful Julia Garner...we're very lucky to work with her. She's excellent in the film. There [are] lots of brilliant characters." 

Mole Man, also known as Harvey Rupert Elder, was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby and first appeared in Fantastic Four #1 in 1961. 

After being ridiculed and rejected by his peers for his theories about there being a legendary land at the Earth's core, Elder ventured into the depths of the Earth and encountered a subterranean race known as the Moloids. He was hailed as their ruler and adopted the moniker "Mole Man."

Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Vanessa Kirby were also on hand to promote The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but the latter surprised everyone by revealing a real-life pregnancy bump. 

While our congratulations go out to the Mission: Impossible star, some fans have wondered what this means for Avengers: Doomsday. Scarlett Johansson was pregnant while shooting 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Black Widow still had a lead role in the movie, so we've no doubt that Marvel Studios has taken that into account and scheduled accordingly. 

Pascal confirmed at the event that he's returning to London today to continue filming Doomsday, while Kirby is believed to have been among the actors recently in Bahrain. Avengers: Secret Wars, meanwhile, likely won't begin shooting for another year or so. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Debuts New Poster And Action-Packed Clip At CCXPMX 25
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Debuts New Poster And Action-Packed Clip At CCXPMX 25
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Test Screening Reactions Misinterpreted; Movie Received Excellent Scores
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Test Screening Reactions Misinterpreted; Movie Received "Excellent" Scores

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 6/1/2025, 10:13 AM
Can't wait for this.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/1/2025, 10:40 AM
"Quinn added. "Silver Surfer, played by the wonderful Julia Garner...we're very lucky to work with her. She's excellent in the film."

Ew, man.

Can we not give any praise to the decision to throw Norrin in the trash and replace him with genderswap?

Why don't we make Superwoman, Batwoman, X-Women, male Storm, Gene Grey, Ms. Swamp Thing, and Wonder Man (the Amazonian prince) while we're at it?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/1/2025, 10:52 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Marvel Studios is UNBEATABLE! Give it up you Lost Big MAGA Loser :)

User Comment Image
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 6/1/2025, 10:52 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - So, according to you, Peggy Carter was a gender-swapped Captain America in MoM? Surely, you mustn't think that Miles Morales was race-swapped in Into the Spider-Verse...

Damn it, they even gender-swapped Superman in The Flash! How dare they...
Mandalorian47
Mandalorian47 - 6/1/2025, 10:17 AM
So is malkovich or hauser mole man ?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/1/2025, 10:41 AM
@Mandalorian47 -

Yes. 🙂

Most people say Hauser is Mole Man.

And most people say Malkovich is a different character.
LuquePL
LuquePL - 6/1/2025, 10:26 AM
Well Pedro do his job for real with baby ?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/1/2025, 10:41 AM
@LuquePL -

What do you mean?
Cap1
Cap1 - 6/1/2025, 10:26 AM
Being pregnant in the marketing tour for a movie where you’re character’s pregnant is such a flex
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/1/2025, 10:42 AM
@Cap1 -

Kinda cringe that anyone would fall for it, especially since so much of the movie looks crap and unworthy of spending $5-100 at a theater.
Cap1
Cap1 - 6/1/2025, 10:46 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - ah yes, creating a fake human child to promote the new Fantastic Four movie. This is what’s gonna tip it into the billions, ur right
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/1/2025, 10:29 AM
Lolz, desperate marvel once again by voiding this movie of surprises and announcing mole man. Well, as if the GA will give attention.

And that baby bump will be another lame reason by the marvel tards on why doomsday failed 😅 "we lost another girl boss because kirby was pregnant and had a limited role"
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/1/2025, 10:47 AM
Pedro licking a stick suggestively and dancing interestingly:

http://youtube.com/shorts/pPtcRVEPVFk?si=gHgwirE69thi5D1t
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/1/2025, 10:35 AM
The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Joseph Quinn has confirmed.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/1/2025, 10:45 AM
@AllsGood -

Ew. No.

He also praised fake non canon fan film Shalla.

Millions are walking away from this dreck for Pedro Richards and Shalla alone.

Millions of others are walking away because of those two, and Johnny, Thing, Susan, and other mistakes made by the woke activist filmmakers.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/1/2025, 10:59 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/1/2025, 10:44 AM
Marvel Studios Long Overdue.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/1/2025, 10:46 AM
@AllsGood - will be fodder only in this movie unfortunately
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/1/2025, 10:49 AM
@AllsGood -

More overdue:

A great Fantastic Four movie.

Too bad woke Marxist liberal activists refuse to even try to make one.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/1/2025, 10:55 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/1/2025, 10:55 AM
Maybe they’ll work her pregnancy into the plot for Doomsday. Namor creampies Sue while Reed is off fighting Doom.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder