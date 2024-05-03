THE FANTASTIC FOUR: New Details Emerge About Plans For Mole Man In MCU Reboot

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: New Details Emerge About Plans For Mole Man In MCU Reboot THE FANTASTIC FOUR: New Details Emerge About Plans For Mole Man In MCU Reboot

Following the news that Paul Walter Hauser has joined the cast of The Fantastic Four, new details have emerged about Marvel Studios' plans for Mole Man in the upcoming reboot. Find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - May 03, 2024 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Yesterday evening, the news broke that Black Bird and Cruella star Paul Walter Hauser has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four

It's another exciting and impressive addition to the reboot, though there was no word in the trades about who he's playing. The voice of H.E.R.B.I.E. is one possibility, though Mole Man is another suggestion which is being batted about online. 

Hauser would be a great choice for a sinister new take on the baddie. Plus, with a story which takes place in the 1960s, using Mole Man as a supporting villain is a, well, fantastic way to pay homage to the team's first comic book appearance. 

While he stops short of confirming Hauser has been cast in the role, Jeff Sneider (via The InSneider) is reporting that the current script for The Fantastic Four opens with Marvel's First Family defeating Mole Man. What a way to introduce the team, eh?

Also worth pointing out is the fact Hauser has liked a comment on Instagram about him potentially playing the villain...

Mole Man, also known as Harvey Rupert Elder, was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby and first appeared in Fantastic Four #1 in 1961.

Elder was once a skilled scientist who became obsessed with discovering the legendary land at the Earth's core. After being ridiculed and rejected by his peers for his theories, Elder ventured into the depths of the Earth and encountered a subterranean race known as the Moloids. He was hailed as their ruler and adopted the moniker "Mole Man."

As the Mole Man, Harvey Elder possesses no superhuman abilities himself but is a genius in various scientific fields, particularly in geology and engineering. He has mastered the technology of his subterranean domain and often employs advanced gadgets and creatures in his schemes.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Adds Paul Walter Hauser In A Mysterious Role
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Adds Paul Walter Hauser In A Mysterious Role
MCU Rumor Round-Up: AVENGERS 5 Characters, Galactus Casting, Scrapped PHOTON Series, And More
Recommended For You:

MCU Rumor Round-Up: AVENGERS 5 Characters, Galactus Casting, Scrapped PHOTON Series, And More
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/3/2024, 10:19 AM
His voice and his build would absolutely serve the characterization of Mole Man - if he commits to it, then it would be incredible to see because it would be comical and yet believable at the same time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 10:20 AM
@GaruVonDoom - he can be both sinister and comical so depending on their version of Mole Man , he could do both definitely.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/3/2024, 10:22 AM
@GaruVonDoom -
Totally appropriate and if they can pull it off magnificent.
LordMushu
LordMushu - 5/3/2024, 10:24 AM
Ok cool so incredibles 2.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 10:35 AM
@LordMushu - well , UnderMiner was based off Mole Man so yeah lol

User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 5/3/2024, 10:38 AM
@LordMushu - Lmao was about to comment and say it sounds like the prologue for Incredibles 2
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 5/3/2024, 10:26 AM
Someone mentioned this on another article, but I would absolutely love if the opening few minutes is a recreation of the cover of Fantastic Four #1 with Mole Man.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 10:34 AM
@SheepishOne - i think that’s what they are doing

Funnily enough , Peyton Reed’s version was going to open that way aswell
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/3/2024, 10:35 AM
@SheepishOne - Man..That would send fans into a frenzy!

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/3/2024, 10:28 AM
They should’ve just made him the main villain and save Galactus for later, especially if Javier Bardem isn’t available. There are so many great comics and Hollow Earth novels they could draw inspiration from to bring Subterranea and its denizens to life.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 5/3/2024, 11:07 AM
@soberchimera - while I don't support Mole Man for main villain I will say this is a good time too for that considering audiences just got Hollow Earth visited in GvK and GxK and the last Journey to the Center of the Earth wasn't so long ago
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/3/2024, 11:10 AM
@Slotherin - James Gunn would be very wise to pursue a Warlord adaptation.
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/3/2024, 10:32 AM
The first Fantastic Four movie should be The Mole Man then Doctor Doom and the third movie Galactus.

You build to the final boss not have him in the first movie.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/3/2024, 10:34 AM
@marvel72 - The Fantastic Four should be tetralogy
1st Movie: Mole Man
2nd Movie: Annihilus
3rd Movie: Doom
4th Movie: Galactus
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/3/2024, 10:39 AM
@marvel72 - You build to the final boss not have him in the first movie.

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 5/3/2024, 11:02 AM
@soberchimera - Please introduce Annihilus in a FF movie so we can later get an Annihilation adaptation!
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 5/3/2024, 11:19 AM
@soberchimera - Exactly! How is the Audience supposed to view a villain as a threat if there isn't some form of escalation. Sure, Batman Begins had Ra's, but the Joker escalated things as an ideal. Maybe they're going for a Wrath of Khan kind of thing where you have the first movie focus on this big metaphysical issue that is beyond general comprehension, then you do the more personal villain in the sequel, but the latest crop of Marvel Movies haven't been written well enough for such a gamble.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 10:34 AM
He would be great as Mole Man but I wonder then if true , will he just be in the opening prologue or an antagonist throughout the rest of the film?.

I hope it’s the latter because he’s a good actor so it would be nice to see him in the movie more (especially if this is an alternate universe and we won’t see it after Secret Wars)…

Ultimately whatever works best for the story so we’ll see!!

User Comment Image
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 5/3/2024, 10:34 AM
'New Details Emerge About Plans For Mole Man In MCU'

---BLAH! ...I always considered The Mole Man as an absurd villain...

--which is really saying something, considering some OTHER early FF foes.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/3/2024, 10:52 AM
@STINGRAY - Naw
?si=Bi9CpWq815dpp9Mp
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/3/2024, 10:35 AM
The movie already seems pretty packed, so I don't see how Mole Man could fit in. Unless they use him as a means to establish that other universe they apparently reside in. Maybe he's Galactus or Doom instead.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 10:39 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I don’t see him as either honestly

It would be funny if he’s just the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E
Matador
Matador - 5/3/2024, 10:45 AM
Mole-Man confirmed for Post-Credits scenes in Fantastic Four reads

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/3/2024, 10:50 AM
So an actor is confirmed to be cast in the film...actor is built like Mole Man...

Scoopers: "I'm hearing Mole Man is in the movie! Join my Patreon!"
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/3/2024, 11:29 AM
@TheFinestSmack - seems legit
grif
grif - 5/3/2024, 11:01 AM
if i gave a shit about this movie i would suggest dinklage with a fat suit.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 5/3/2024, 11:09 AM
@grif - hell yeah
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/3/2024, 11:28 AM
@grif - why do you comment on every article about how you don't care?
Slotherin
Slotherin - 5/3/2024, 11:10 AM
I just want to point out there is no news details or plans about Mole Man here, just rampant speculation to get clicks

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder