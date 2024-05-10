THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Ralph Ineson Breaks Silence On Playing Galactus...After SUING Disney Last December!

Yesterday delivered some exciting news for those of you looking forward to The Fantastic Four. Not only has John Malkovich boarded the movie in a mystery role, but Galactus has been found in English actor Ralph Ineson.

Clips of the Harry Potter star's imposing voice have already gone viral on social media. Now, fans agree that Marvel Studios has made the right decision by choosing Ineson to play the giant-sized baddie with a voice perfect to one day declare, "SO SPEAKS GALACTUS!"

The actor has since confirmed his casting on X by sharing a post that reads, "World devouring cosmic villain is it? I’ll see what I can do."

Something not mentioned in yesterday's casting reports is that Ineson actually sued Disney last December for £150,000 ($188,000) after he was injured on the set of Disney+'s Willow.

His lawyers filed a lawsuit claiming he suffered permanent shoulder damage shooting an action seen as Commander Ballantine while fighting a nine-foot ogre named The Scourge. Ineson said he caught his foot on steps obscured by foam gravel which was not raked properly due to filming deadlines.

It's said the injury means he's no longer able to play parts "involving fighting and horse-riding."

We can't find any updates on the case (including whether it's still ongoing or has been settled), but find it hard to imagine it has anything whatsoever to do with him being cast in The Fantastic Four. It's an interesting bit of trivia, though, as is the fact Ineson had a very minor role in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Check out his response to being cast as Galactus in the X post below.

World devouring cosmic villain is it? I’ll see what I can do https://t.co/QhCk2v8VCc — Ralph Ineson (@ralphineson) May 10, 2024

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.