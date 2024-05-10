THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Ralph Ineson Breaks Silence On Playing Galactus...After SUING Disney Last December!

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Ralph Ineson Breaks Silence On Playing Galactus...After SUING Disney Last December! THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Ralph Ineson Breaks Silence On Playing Galactus...After SUING Disney Last December!

The Fantastic Four's latest casting addition, Ralph Ineson, has broken his silence on being cast as the MCU's Galactus. However, did you know that he sued Disney for close to $200,000 last December?

News
By JoshWilding - May 10, 2024 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Yesterday delivered some exciting news for those of you looking forward to The Fantastic Four. Not only has John Malkovich boarded the movie in a mystery role, but Galactus has been found in English actor Ralph Ineson. 

Clips of the Harry Potter star's imposing voice have already gone viral on social media. Now, fans agree that Marvel Studios has made the right decision by choosing Ineson to play the giant-sized baddie with a voice perfect to one day declare, "SO SPEAKS GALACTUS!"

The actor has since confirmed his casting on X by sharing a post that reads, "World devouring cosmic villain is it? I’ll see what I can do."

Something not mentioned in yesterday's casting reports is that Ineson actually sued Disney last December for £150,000 ($188,000) after he was injured on the set of Disney+'s Willow

His lawyers filed a lawsuit claiming he suffered permanent shoulder damage shooting an action seen as Commander Ballantine while fighting a nine-foot ogre named The Scourge. Ineson said he caught his foot on steps obscured by foam gravel which was not raked properly due to filming deadlines. 

It's said the injury means he's no longer able to play parts "involving fighting and horse-riding."

We can't find any updates on the case (including whether it's still ongoing or has been settled), but find it hard to imagine it has anything whatsoever to do with him being cast in The Fantastic Four. It's an interesting bit of trivia, though, as is the fact Ineson had a very minor role in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy

Check out his response to being cast as Galactus in the X post below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Finds Villain As GAME OF THRONES & HARRY POTTER Alum Ralph Ineson Joins Cast As Galactus
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Finds Villain As GAME OF THRONES & HARRY POTTER Alum Ralph Ineson Joins Cast As Galactus
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: John Malkovich Joins MCU Reboot In Secret Role
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: John Malkovich Joins MCU Reboot In Secret Role
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 7:15 AM
Damn , didn’t know about the lawsuit he had against Disney…

I have a feeling it was likely settled since I don’t think they would have cast him otherwise but I could be wrong (does still suck that it happened to him though and that it limits the roles he can do now).

Anyway , he’s a great actor and I can’t wait to see or rather hear him in the role…

Hell of a cast so far (even if I’m not fully sold on a couple)!!.

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 5/10/2024, 8:07 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I wonder how they'll bring Galactus to life in the screen. Will he be a mix of live action, and mo-cap, or just full on mo-cap? I hope that it's actually him, in a real costume, and they just make it all fit seamlessly with the use of CGI. He's certainly got the face so it would seem to me that making him fully CGI wouldn't be necessary.
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 5/10/2024, 7:16 AM
'Ralph Ineson Breaks Silence On Playing Galactus...After SUING Disney Last December!'

DAMN! ...Wish I had thought of that.

I could have sued Disney and gotten a movie role.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/10/2024, 7:19 AM

Is it too late for me to sue Disney for irreparable damage caused to me by The Marvels & become a movie star?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 7:24 AM
I hope they present Galactus like they did The Celestials in Eternals…

The voice was so booming that I thought there was an issue with the speakers in my theater when I first saw it!!.

?si=0ZDc3xQerHfeyQOh
CLTMAN29
CLTMAN29 - 5/10/2024, 7:25 AM
Funnily enough, after just looking him up on IMDB I discovered he voices Cid in Final Fantasy XVI, which I'm playing right now. It's an awful game, but his performance is one of the best in it.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/10/2024, 7:31 AM
MS adopting that "go big or go home" mentality for the Fam 4 movie, innit?
elgaz
elgaz - 5/10/2024, 7:43 AM
I think he'll do a great job. He's been on a number of TV shows here in UK for years before moving into films and has always been a great actor, plus his voice will work very well for Galactus.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/10/2024, 7:43 AM
He permanently injured himself for a Disney+ show that doesn't even exist anymore lol
User Comment Image
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 5/10/2024, 7:46 AM
He looks the type to sue. Gotta get that money while your still here. But i 100 percent disagree with the casting as Galactus.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/10/2024, 8:00 AM
@BeNice123 - Not exactly sure what you mean by that but are you implying anyone able to do so who suffered serious long term physical harm on the set made by a multi-billion dollar company wouldn't sue for damages? I am no expert in these matters but $150,000 sounds a very lowball number for such a case that may not cover potential lost earnings let alone long term medical expenses so feels tokanistic not indicative of highly lititigious but what do I know, lol.

Curious however why you '100 percent disagree with the casting as Galactus' as he is a great actor with a good voice for the role, having a preference for others ahead of him I would totaly get but 100% against seems a tad OTT.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 5/10/2024, 7:53 AM
User Comment Image
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 5/10/2024, 7:54 AM
Suing is the wrong word he was entitled to damages
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 5/10/2024, 7:56 AM
Finchy is Galactus. Who would ever of thought that!
HegoD
HegoD - 5/10/2024, 8:05 AM
User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/10/2024, 8:24 AM
This movie will be a hot mess.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/10/2024, 8:26 AM
I thought he did well with his turn in Willow. Happy to see there’s no long lasting bad blood w/Disney and excited to see what he does with Galactus.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder