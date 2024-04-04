Delroy Lindo And Jack O'Connell Board Ryan Coogler And Michael B. Jordan's Untitled Supernatural Movie

Although the plot of Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's mysterious, Jim Crow-era  vampire movie is still unknown, we can reveal two intriguing cast members.

By MarkJulian - Apr 04, 2024 07:04 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

It seems even the most veteran movie reporters are unable to decipher the movie's plot, however, the latest casting news has revealed that progress on Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's vampire thriller is still being made.

When word of the project leaked out towards the end of 2023, it was revealed that studios were engaged in a heated bidding war for the film's rights, with Waner Bros. emerging victorious over the likes of Sony and Universal Pictures.

According to rumors, Coogler and Jordan are operating under extreme secrecy regarding the project, demanding that bidders from WB, Sony, and Universal visit their offices to view the script in person. They also refused to allow digital or physical copies of the script to be distributed prior to the bid.

Film enthusiasts are likely familiar with the fact that Coogler and Jordan have collaborated before on Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, the first Creed film, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Their union has yet to produce a misfire.

Now, it has been reported, per THR,  that Delroy Lindo has joined the pic, along with Jack O'Connell. O'Connell is reportedly set to portray the villain.

It's also been reported but unconfirmed that Jordan may have a dual role in the film, playing twin brothers.

Interestingly enough, Delroy is also set to star in another vampire film as he's signed on to co-star in Marvel Studios' Blade film, which will be led by 2x-Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali.

That film has suffered numerous production delays so it's possible that Delroy may film his role in Coogler's pic first, despite the fact that he signed on to Blade quite some time ago.

Coogler also has another Marvel project in the works, an upcoming animated series titled Eyes of Wakanda. Though it will be creatively led by Todd Harris, Coogler will remain involved as an executive producer.

Filming on Coogler's vampire period piece is slated to begin this spring in New Orleans. Warner Bros. Discovery has set a March 7, 2025, release date for the film and has secured Imax screens for its release.

Are you looking forward to Coogler and Jordan reteaming for another project? Let us know in the comment section below.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/4/2024, 8:02 AM
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 4/4/2024, 8:05 AM
I trust Ryan Coogler but a period vampire film seems a bit off brand. But he has more than earned the benefit of the doubt.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/4/2024, 8:09 AM
Delory Lindo in anything is a good thing. Where is this man's Oscar.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/4/2024, 8:32 AM
Coogler said if Blade won’t use Lindo soon enough, I will
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2024, 8:35 AM
@GhostDog - lol

Lindo was like I’m gonna have my vampire fill one way or the other.

It’s said his role has a musical element to it so I can see him maybe being a blues musician and secret vampire hunter while O Connell might be the leader of a sect of vampires that are also KKK
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2024, 8:33 AM
Cool , liking the cast so far!!.

This movie sounds so intriguing…

It’s apparently a period vampire thriller set in Jim Crow era-South and steeped in that culture & tradition with anime influences and has MBJ playing twins.

Like da fuq are you cooking Coogler and why can’t I see it now lol?.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/4/2024, 8:35 AM
Maybe just have Coogler do the Blade film since he is moving faster than the current group that is trying to get it off the ground.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 4/4/2024, 8:58 AM
Both are great additions to the cast.

