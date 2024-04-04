Delroy Lindo And Jack O'Connell Board Ryan Coogler And Michael B. Jordan's Untitled Supernatural Movie

It seems even the most veteran movie reporters are unable to decipher the movie's plot, however, the latest casting news has revealed that progress on Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's vampire thriller is still being made.



When word of the project leaked out towards the end of 2023, it was revealed that studios were engaged in a heated bidding war for the film's rights, with Waner Bros. emerging victorious over the likes of Sony and Universal Pictures.



According to rumors, Coogler and Jordan are operating under extreme secrecy regarding the project, demanding that bidders from WB, Sony, and Universal visit their offices to view the script in person. They also refused to allow digital or physical copies of the script to be distributed prior to the bid.

Film enthusiasts are likely familiar with the fact that Coogler and Jordan have collaborated before on Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, the first Creed film, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Their union has yet to produce a misfire.

Now, it has been reported, per THR, that Delroy Lindo has joined the pic, along with Jack O'Connell. O'Connell is reportedly set to portray the villain.

Delroy Lindo joins Michael B. Jordan and Jack O’Connell in Ryan Coogler‘s untitled film for Warner Bros.



The film is reportedly set in the Jim Crow-era South, and possibly involves both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions.



It's also been reported but unconfirmed that Jordan may have a dual role in the film, playing twin brothers.

Interestingly enough, Delroy is also set to star in another vampire film as he's signed on to co-star in Marvel Studios' Blade film, which will be led by 2x-Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali.

That film has suffered numerous production delays so it's possible that Delroy may film his role in Coogler's pic first, despite the fact that he signed on to Blade quite some time ago.

Coogler also has another Marvel project in the works, an upcoming animated series titled Eyes of Wakanda. Though it will be creatively led by Todd Harris, Coogler will remain involved as an executive producer.

Filming on Coogler's vampire period piece is slated to begin this spring in New Orleans. Warner Bros. Discovery has set a March 7, 2025, release date for the film and has secured Imax screens for its release.

