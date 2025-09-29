First Look At The Hogwarts Express In HBO's HARRY POTTER TV Series Revealed (And It's Very Familiar)

As work continues on HBO's Harry Potter reboot, a first look at the "new" Hogwarts Express has leaked online, and it appears to be almost identical to the one used in the movies. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 29, 2025 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: SFFGazette.com

When HBO first revealed plans to reboot Harry Potter for television, the biggest concern from Wizarding World fans was that the show would be too similar to the movies. 

Those may have been forced to cut various characters and subplots to fit each book into the confines of a feature film, but they still managed to faithfully adapt J.K. Rowling's novels. So, what can the series do to differentiate itself from the movies? We'll have to wait and see, but it certainly won't be with an all-new Hogwarts Express. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the iconic train was spotted while being transported to set, and it looks the same as it did when it was first brought to the big screen in the early 2000s. A train is a train at the end of the day, but it's a shame it hasn't been given a bit of a magical makeover for this reimagining. 

At this point, it's probably best to assume that the Harry Potter TV series will be an expanded version of the movies, with a different cast and only a few other differences compared to what we saw on screen between 2001 and 2011. 

Warner Bros. Discovery is setting out to breathe new life into the franchise, though, and the best way to do that is by introducing these characters to a new generation of fans. That's probably a safer bet than any further spin-offs, as the Fantastic Beasts movies failed to resonate with fans.

"The overall concept of this entire reboot of Harry Potter is an entire season is devoted to a single novel," Professor Dumbledore actor John Lithgow said earlier this year. "It was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited."

"Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes," he added. 

You can take a closer look at Harry Potter's "new" Hogwarts Express in the X posts below. 

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.

