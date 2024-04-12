HARRY POTTER Author J.K. Rowling Fires Back At Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson For Trans-Rights Support

J.K. Rowling has made headlines yet again, this time for responding to past comments made by Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson regarding her views on trans and female identity...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 12, 2024 07:04 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Controversial Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has made headlines again, this time for responding to some of the backlash her views on trans rights have received from the main stars of the blockbuster movie adaptations in the past.

Rowling's X posts followed the release of an independent review of gender identity services for children and young people delivered by Britain’s National Health Service. The report notes that health care providers and patients “have no good evidence on the long-term outcomes of interventions to manage gender-related distress.”

The writer was not happy with the amount of backlash to these findings, which she has taken as vindication of her views.

"If I sound angry, it's because I'm bloody angry," she said in one of her posts. "I read Cass this morning and my anger's been mounting all day. Kids have been irreversibly harmed, and thousands are complicit, not just medics, but the celebrity mouthpieces, unquestioning media and cynical corporations."

Those "celebrity mouthpieces" include Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who have made their positions on the transgender debate very clear in the past.

“Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them,” one of Rowling's followers wrote in the replies. “Not safe, I’m afraid," she responded. "Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces.”

It's worth noting that other Harry Potter cast members have come out in support of Rowling.

“I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women,” Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes told the Times. “But it’s not some obscene, über-right-wing fascist. It’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman and I feel I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I’m a woman.’ And I understand where she’s coming from. Even though I’m not a woman.”

You can check out Rowling's full thread along with a link to the review below.

Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery officially announced that a new Harry Potter series is currently being developed for the HBO Max streaming service. The show will fully reboot the popular movies with an entirely new cast, and the plan is to re-adapt the source novels with each season dedicated to one of the seven books.

The news received a somewhat mixed response, and not just because so many fans feel that the films adapted the story perfectly well. The fact that Rowling is involved has come in for a lot of backlash, but HBO Chairman Casey Bloys dismissed concerns as a "very online conversation" at the time.

jst5
jst5 - 4/12/2024, 7:06 AM
What's this got to do with Comic Books?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/12/2024, 7:11 AM
@jst5 - There's a comic on the way called Rowling vs. the Transinator.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/12/2024, 7:12 AM
@jst5 - as long as it has clicks, it is cbm for them 😂
jst5
jst5 - 4/12/2024, 7:14 AM
@vectorsigma - Pretty much...why it's good to have things downloaded so they can't make anything off your clicks.;)
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/12/2024, 7:18 AM
@jst5 - yeah they really need a gossip spin off site for this shite.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/12/2024, 7:21 AM
@MarkCassidy - Looking forward to the sequel. Rowling vs. the Detransinator.

No doubt featuring the classic catchphrase: "I'll turn back."
LSHF
LSHF - 4/12/2024, 7:09 AM
Well, I guess everyone needs a hobby.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/12/2024, 7:13 AM
Confirmed, Radcliffe as Wolverine. Disney will be happy to have him
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/12/2024, 7:21 AM
@vectorsigma - they giving him a job for sure
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/12/2024, 7:15 AM
Should be proud of what we are and born as without feeling the need to change ourselves. If a black person change their skin to white or vice versa these same trans activist would have a issue with it i bet
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/12/2024, 7:20 AM
@Matchesz - Black women wear euro-centric wigs everyday and not only does nobody say a thing, but it’s outright encouraged. Black women everyday, especially in the work place, are conditioned to believe their hair is inferior and must be changed, so this idea that trans-activists would have a problem when they don’t is false.

How about this? We let whoever love themselves whatever way they want. Let’s try that.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/12/2024, 7:22 AM
@FireandBlood - You know that what Rowling’s entire issue this whole time is not about letting people love or live how they want and her entire issue is keeping women’s spaces free of biological males.

It really makes the people opposed to her look bad when every time they make a point against her they accuse her of things she never said or did.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 4/12/2024, 7:23 AM
@FireandBlood - lmao how do you compare a hair style to genital mutilation?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/12/2024, 7:26 AM
@mountainman - I get her stance, I understand it even, which is why you’ve never seen me outright oppose it. But we live in different times, and if a biological male transitions, they’re quite literally missing the organs that would make them male.

Women 100% deserve their safe spaces, especially from men, but what constitutes as a woman is now changing, whether we like it or not and society not only needs to come to terms with that, but figure out a way that works for both women and trans-women.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/12/2024, 7:29 AM
@Ryguy88 - You lack the intellectual nuance to have a conversation like this, little bud. Sit this one out.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/12/2024, 7:37 AM
@FireandBlood - Hey I’m getting in a plane today and don’t want to argue. Also been loving the lore cohesive vibes around here because of X-Men 97.

Of course we get a Carano and a Rowling article back to back to stir the pot again.

I can’t speak for Rowling or any other women, but I would think a post op trans woman eliminates a lot of these issues (besides the sports one, but at least the female spaces one). So we are on the same page with that.

Despite what you or others may think, I truly don’t like fighting about this stuff.
Reginator
Reginator - 4/12/2024, 7:38 AM
@mountainman - a D$*kless male is not a female and can never be.
CoolUsername
CoolUsername - 4/12/2024, 7:16 AM
JK Rowling is the sane one in all of this.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/12/2024, 7:18 AM
Well would you look at that, there seems to be evidence to back up Rowlings stance...
mountainman
mountainman - 4/12/2024, 7:21 AM
What a nonsense headline.

What it should actually say:

“ HARRY POTTER Author J.K. Rowling Fires Back At Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson Attacking Her When She Stood Up For Women.”
JobinJ
JobinJ - 4/12/2024, 7:50 AM
@mountainman - this
mountainman
mountainman - 4/12/2024, 7:24 AM
@FireandBlood - She wants women’s spaces to be penis free. The fact that anyone is opposed to this is mind boggling.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/12/2024, 7:27 AM
@mountainman - Show me where I said I was opposed to what she wants. Dw, I’ll wait…
mountainman
mountainman - 4/12/2024, 7:34 AM
@FireandBlood - You said “ because it’s all for attention” and I made a counterpoint telling you what her consistent message has been this whole time.

She doesn’t need the attention. She’s one of the most famous authors on Earth and extremely rich.

She stood up for an issue (no penises in women’s spaces), got a lot of flack from a certain crowd for her stance, and doubled down because she’s doing something she thinks is right.

With the ridiculous recent hate speech laws in Scotland, she even stated she was doing this to help shield normal people so they aren’t prosecuted under their fascist laws.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/12/2024, 7:41 AM
@mountainman - She’s a world renowned writer who’s only in headlines due to her stance against a trans folk, and she loves it. Thrives of it, even.

But you made an assumption because I pointed out the way she likes to a make a big show about all this shit, and you was wrong. I understand what she’s saying. I also understand why she’s going about it the way she is, and yes. It’s for attention.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/12/2024, 7:51 AM
@mountainman - im 100% on her side
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 4/12/2024, 7:54 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - insane not to be
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/12/2024, 7:22 AM
She’s hellbent on making this her legacy and it’s sad to see because it’s all for attention. Coming like she caught her man [frick]ing a trans woman or some shit fr.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 4/12/2024, 7:53 AM
@FireandBlood - and what? All your edge lord comments aren’t attention seeking?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/12/2024, 7:27 AM
Humanity will eventually merge with our technology, and we will be living in 100% digital spaces in avatars of our choosing. Tattoos, sex changes, hair dye, eye contacts, plastic surgery, mechanical hearts and lungs, performance enhancing prosthetics... Humans are already trying to change themselves and enhance themselves through physical means. Once it's more practical to make everything digital, we will live our lives in a Matrix of our own making, with machines facilitating tasks in the real world while our bodies hibernate in stasis while we live our lives in a digital space with avatars of our own choice.

When that time comes, we will look back at this time period as the first baby steps towards a gender ambiguous and race irrelevant population.
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 4/12/2024, 7:32 AM
Celebrities are fake. They'll just say what their PR people believe the public wants to hear.
BlackBolt84
BlackBolt84 - 4/12/2024, 7:34 AM
Rowling did nothing wrong
Reginator
Reginator - 4/12/2024, 7:36 AM
@BlackBolt84 - 100%. she is absolutely correct.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/12/2024, 7:45 AM
I get what she's saying and her concerns to a degree, but she also needs to realize that Trans folks just wanna be left alone. I have trans friends and co workers and I support my homies personal freedom

Also once again, she makes her issue with Trans Women (no they aren't trying to replace biological women) but seemingly ignores Trans Men, is she more accepting of them?

I think she needs to get off Twitter, touch some grass and actually talk to people outside

JobinJ
JobinJ - 4/12/2024, 7:50 AM
@KaptainKhaos - yeah, that’s where you’re wrong. Trans. People don’t want to be left alone. They want to encroach on everyone else. They want to take sports titles away from women and other awards. If they wanted to be left alone, they wouldn’t be shouting in and everyone’s faces.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/12/2024, 7:47 AM
I believe there needs to be caution when it comes to transition, especially when it comes to children. Kids go back and forth on what they want so much. They're going through a lot as they develop, and it creates a very uneasy space in the mind. That being said, if a child is willing to commit suicide or is going through unbelievable mental torture, this should be taken into account as well. I'm not going to sit here and act like I should have a say in someone else's life as such; it's not my place. But I do believe that transitioning anyone should be a last ditch effort in helping that person deal with the gender dysmorphia they're going through. But also it's not worth them spiraling, or dying over something that can be avoided. Not feeling like your true self can be just as damaging as someone who transitions and regrets the choice. The nuance to these conversations is immense.

I think we all get that biologically speaking if you transition from a man to a woman, or vice verse that you are not biologically that gender. But if someone does transition, feels as if they are that gender now because of the corrective surgery, and hormone therapy, then I believe through respect and understanding if they wish to be called a man or a woman, we should adhere to that. Just like if someone were to legally change their name, and expect people to call them John instead of Richard.

The conversation surrounding sports, change rooms, bathrooms, etc, are things I'm not going to touch because I think those things should be approached on a situational basis as one size fits all should never apply. I believe the best we can do is have compassion for people who are walking down this road. We may not get it because it's not something we have, or will go through. But that's why as humans we have empathy. The best any of us can do is to imagine what it would be like to be that person, and have compassion for what it is that they're going through. I think any of us would ask the same with the things we go through.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 4/12/2024, 7:49 AM
She is 100% right. Women’s rights, especially in sports are being eroded by men in dresses. And it’s criminally negligent to be put in children through hormone therapy. Literal abuse.

