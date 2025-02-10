HARRY POTTER: Cillian Murphy Rumored To Be Up For Villainous Role... But Not The One You Might Think!

Cillian Murphy has been a fan-favorite pick to play the villainous Voldemort in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series since we first got word on the project, and we're now hearing that the Oppenheimer star could be in line for a different role - though this character is very closely connected to He Who Must not be Named!

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the Academy Award-winner is being "eyed to play Professor Quirinus Quirrell in the Harry Potter show."

Quirrell was a half-blood wizard who became the Defence Against the Dark Arts professor during the 1991–1992 school year. It was later revealed that he was actually a servant of Voldemort, who had taken over his body by transforming him into a temporary Horcrux.

This would seem like a fairly minor part for an actor of Murphy's status, so if he is indeed being eyed to play Quirrell, is there a chance he might also take on the role of Voldemort once the Dark Lord's secret is revealed?

Though "no formal offers" have been made, Dune: Prophecy star Mark Strong is said to be in contention to play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore (along with the previously-reported Mark Rylance), with Bad Sisters co-creator/star Sharon Horgan and Constantine and The Mummy alum Rachel Weisz eyed for Deputy Headmistress Minerva McGonagall.

Ted Lasso and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Brett Goldstein is reportedly in line to play Hagrid, and a more recent rumor claimed that Fleabag and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is up for the role of Petunia Dursley.

HBO is playing this one very close to the vest, and has responded with the same statement for every casting enquiry: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

We do know that the studio is currently searching for newcomers to play the three lead roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione, and has launched an open casting call for kids aged between 9 and 11. WBD is reportedly "hoping to populate the adult cast with some of the U.K.’s best-known actors."

Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) is on board as showrunner and executive producer, with Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) enlisted as executive producer and director of multiple episodes.

The show's official logline reads: "The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years."

"Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Warner Bros. TV boss Channing Dungey said earlier this year the series will be “more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film… that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.”

The series doesn't have an official premiere date, but should be with us at some point in 2026.

What do you make of this latest casting rumor? Let us know in the comments section down below.