HARRY POTTER: Mark Rylance Is Reportedly Being Eyed To Play Dumbledore In HBO Series

Though it sounds like things are far from set in stone, Variety is hearing that Warner Bros. Television has an actor in mind to play the key role of Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

According to the trade, Mark Rylance is "at the top of the casting wishlist," and is now "in the mix" to play the fan-favorite Hogwarts headmaster. No offer has been made, but the studio has "reached out to gauge interest and availability."

One HBO rep responded to Variety's enquiry: “We appreciate that such a high profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Dumbledore was previously played by late Irish acting legends Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, with Jude Law portraying a younger take on the character in the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Rylance has received numerous nominations and awards for his film and TV work over the years, including wins at the Tony Awards and BAFTA Awards. He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Rudolf Abel in Bridge of Spies, and has also received three Tony Awards, making him one of only eight actors to have twice won the award for Best Actor in a Play.

Variety also reiterates that the studio is currently searching for newcomers to play the three lead roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione, and has launched an open casting call for kids aged between 9 and 11. WBD is reportedly "hoping to populate the adult cast with some of the U.K.’s best-known actors."

Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) is on board as showrunner and executive producer, with Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) enlisted as executive producer and director of multiple episodes.

The show's official logline reads: "The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years."

"Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Warner Bros. TV boss Channing Dungey said earlier this year the series will be “more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film… that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.”

The snow doesn't have an official premiere date, but should be with us at some point in 2026.