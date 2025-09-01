HARRY POTTER Movie Star Set To Reprise Role In HBO Series; Several More Key Roles Now Officially Cast

HARRY POTTER Movie Star Set To Reprise Role In HBO Series; Several More Key Roles Now Officially Cast

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series has enlisted an actor from the film franchise to reprise their role, while several other key characters from the books—including Crabbe and Goyle—have now been cast.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 01, 2025 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: SFFGazette.com

To celebrate today's "Back to Hogwarts" celebrations, HBO's Harry Potter TV series has confirmed (via SFFGazette.com) that Warwick Davis will reprise his film role as Professor Filius Flitwick, marking his return to the Wizarding World. 

The series has also cast more Hogwarts students, with Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle. The school's staff has added to its ranks, with Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Finally, Joker star Leigh Gill will take on the role of Gringotts Bank's Griphook, a role Davis previously took on in the Harry Potter movies. 

With that, the Harry Potter cast is nearly complete. A few key roles still need to be filled—the biggest is Lord Voldemort, though the plan is reportedly for him to be unveiled when the show airs—but HBO has put together an impressive ensemble that, inevitably, will be compared to what we saw in theaters from 2001 to 2011.

Does Davis' return mean we'll see more actors reprise their roles from the movies in Harry Potter when it arrives on HBO in 2027? This does feel a little like stunt casting, and is likely a one-off, but the Willow star is beloved among sci-fi and fantasy fans, so there are unlikely to be too many grumblings around his comeback. 

Taking place annually on September 1, "Back to Hogwarts" is a global celebration of all things Harry Potter where fans mark the iconic return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Weigh in with your thoughts on these latest additions to the Harry Potter cast in the comments section below. 

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, and Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Joining them will be Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.

HARRY POTTER Director Chris Columbus Isn't Impressed By TV Series Set Photos: It's More Of The Same
Related:

HARRY POTTER Director Chris Columbus Isn't Impressed By TV Series Set Photos: "It's More Of The Same"
HARRY POTTER: Matt Smith Responds To Voldemort Casting Rumors As Spoilery New Season 1 Details Are Revealed
Recommended For You:

HARRY POTTER: Matt Smith Responds To Voldemort Casting Rumors As Spoilery New Season 1 Details Are Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder