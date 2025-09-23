HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal First Look At A Wizard From Key Scene In THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE - SPOILERS

HBO's Harry Potter TV series is now shooting outside of London in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, and Daniel Rigby has been spotted on set as Vernon Dursley (via SFFGazette.com).

This scene wasn't included in the movies, and takes place the day after Voldemort seemingly perishes (when he killed James and Lily Potter, and attempted to murder their baby son, Harry). As Vernon looks to go about his day, he's accosted by a small wizard who celebrates the demise of He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.

The unnamed wizard is frequently mixed up with Dedalus Diggle, a character who only appears in The Philosopher's Stone when he meets Harry for the first time in The Leaky Cauldron.

For additional context about what's going on here, here's an excerpt from J.K. Rowling's first Harry Potter novel:

"...he was still so worried that he walked straight into someone just outside the door. 'Sorry,' he grunted, as the tiny old man stumbled and almost fell. It was a few seconds before Mr Dursley realised that the man was wearing a violet cloak. He didn’t seem at all upset at being almost knocked to the ground." "On the contrary, his face split into a wide smile and he said in a squeaky voice that made passers-by stare: 'Don’t be sorry, my dear sir, for nothing could upset me today! Rejoice, for You-Know-Who has gone at last! Even Muggles like yourself should be celebrating, this happy happy day!' And the old man hugged Mr Dursley around the middle and walked off."

The benefit of an 8-episode TV series is that it gives the writers room to explore moments that there simply wasn't time for in a 2-hour movie. Is a moment like this essential? Well, it was important enough to be included in the book, obviously, and provides some fun context for how the Wizarding World reacted to Voldemort being vanquished.

And, for Harry Potter fans, this is obviously a glimpse at the new Wizarding World's take on wizard fashion. We've seen the show embrace the book's original '90s setting (the movies clearly took place in the "present," meaning the early 2000s when they were released), so this could be another way it differentiates itself from the big screen adaptations.

You can check out these new photos and footage from the set of Harry Potter in the X posts below.

HBO's Harry Potter series transports Hertfordshire town back to the 1980s as Daniel Rigby films scenes as gruff Vernon Dursley (with a very familiar newspaper on the stands!) https://t.co/HgYG7v6FvG — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 23, 2025 Video of the HARRY POTTER TV series filming today in Hoddesdon with Vernon Dursley and the tiny man in a violet cloack



(via u/Mistymaz) pic.twitter.com/8ZefC4KI1P — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) September 23, 2025 FIRST LOOK at Vernon Dursley meeting the tiny man in a violet cloak in the HARRY POTTER TV series! pic.twitter.com/3hMPzar2fu — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) September 23, 2025

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.