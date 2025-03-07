HARRY POTTER TV Series Eyeing JESSICA JONES Star Janet McTeer To Play McGonagall; Snape Actor Likely Set

HARRY POTTER TV Series Eyeing JESSICA JONES Star Janet McTeer To Play McGonagall; Snape Actor Likely Set

We have another big casting rumour for HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series, this time revealing that an offer has gone out to Jessica Jones and Ozark star Janet McTeer to play Professor McGonagall...

By JoshWilding - Mar 07, 2025 12:03 PM EST
HBO's Harry Potter TV series gears up to start shooting later this year. A huge cast reveal has to be somewhere on the horizon and, in the meantime, casting rumours for the cable network's take on author J.K. Rowling's beloved series of novels keep coming in thick and fast. 

The 8-movie franchise grossed over $7.7 billion at the worldwide box office and there's plenty of interest in seeing a new approach to the books that expands on characters and moments there simply wasn't time for in a two-hour movie. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word today that, "Janet McTeer has been offered the role of Professor McGonagall in the upcoming Harry Potter series."

Deadline has also confirmed that McTeer is in talks and that Paapa Essiedu is pretty much a lock for Professor Severus Snape. 

McTeer has racked up multiple Oscar and Emmy nominations and received acclaim for her work on stage and screen. Noteworthy film and TV credits include Tumbleweeds, Wuthering Heights, The Divergent Series, The Menu, Damages, Jessica Jones, and Ozark.

In the books, Professor Minerva McGonagall is the stern yet fair Transfiguration professor and head of Gryffindor House at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

She's also a skilled Animagus who can transform into a tabby cat. McGonagall plays a key role in the fight against Voldemort and eventually becomes Hogwarts' headmistress. The character was played by Maggie Smith in the movies; she sadly passed away last September.

Paapa Essiedu (Gangs  of London) is reportedly in talks to play Severus Snape, with John Lithgow now confirmed to play Albus Dumbledore. Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) and Rachel Weisz (Black Widow) could be on the cable network's radar for Minerva McGonagall, with Brett Goldstein (Thor: Love and Thunder) looking likely for Hagrid.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, meanwhile, has been named as a likely contender for Harry Potter's Aunt Petunia. 

"Well, it came as a total surprise to me," Lithgow recently said of his casting. "I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited."

"Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter," the actor added. " That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

Francesca Gardiner (Succession) is Harry Potter's showrunner and previously said, "We have 8 hours to tell the first book, so we can dig into the real depths and crevices and how the language of magic can evolve."

Gardiner has also said the benefit of a TV series is that it gives them a "bigger sandpit to play in" than the movies Having more room to adapt these stories also means they can "really dig into the character arcs," though she's said her intention is not to "undo what was done so brilliantly" on the big screen. 

As expected, the plan is to stick much closer to the books as well because Gardiner intends to cast characters to their "canonical" ages, meaning Snape will be in his 30s and the Dursleys are also set to be much younger than they were in the movies.

HBO's Harry Potter is also executive produced by Mark Mylod, J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. The series is expected to premiere either in 2026 or 2027. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/7/2025, 12:22 PM
This role belongs to The Erivo
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/7/2025, 12:29 PM
She was great in Jessica Jones. And Ozark. She's like a sterner Cate Blanchett. Like the older sister of Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton (actually I think Tilda's older, but she just never seems to age).
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 3/7/2025, 12:40 PM
@ObserverIO - We need to get McTeer into the MCU. Loved her in Ozark. User Comment Image
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/7/2025, 12:49 PM
@QuietStorm - She might technically already be in it if Jessica Jones is canon.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/7/2025, 12:35 PM
she white
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/7/2025, 12:38 PM
@harryba11zack - you wong
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/7/2025, 12:40 PM
@Lisa89 - lern to spell, Lisa
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 12:37 PM
Janet McTeer is a pretty great choice for McGonagall so I’m happy with that if it happens!!.

In regards to Paapa Essiedu likely being this version of Snape, Alan Rickman will always be iconic in that role and if one doesn’t end up liking Essiedou’s take on the character or the series then those movies and books will always be there to go back to.

Essiedu is closer to the age of book Snape then Rickman was even if the latter looked closer to the description of the character in the books.

You won’t be able to match Rickman’s portrayal as he was so I’m
fine with them atleast visually going in a different direction with the character for now…

I hope both he & the show turn out well!!.

User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/7/2025, 12:47 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I shouldn't even ask. But, why boycott the show?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/7/2025, 12:47 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Look at you, standing up for the trans community. 🏳️‍🌈 I’m so proud!
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/7/2025, 1:05 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Haven't you taken enough shits here already?
User Comment Image

Go play in another backyard.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/7/2025, 12:49 PM
I'll NEVER say "No" to more Harry Potter. The only shitty thing is that it will be two years in-between seasons. I want to blame "Westworld" for setting that production standard, LOL.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/7/2025, 12:53 PM
@JayLemle - PS WB-Discovery, can we get a movie for the latest book? Broadway was too far when it was a stage-play LOL.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 12:55 PM
@JayLemle - same man

I know the controversy around Rowling (and her views are something I don’t agree with) but I have loved this series since I was a kid and want more

I would rather we get a story that expands the lore like the Hogwarts founders but oh well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 12:56 PM
@JayLemle - not a big fan of Cursed Child tbh

Maybe they can make some changes to it for the better if it ever gets adapted to a movie or show
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/7/2025, 12:59 PM
Is it really a good idea to have the character that was playing double agent for the good guys but also before all of that willingly joined the Wizarding World's version of a Nazi wizard organation that had as it's goal to clease the world of all the mudbloods be raceswapped as an African American here? D:

McTeer seems to be a good pick for McGonagall.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 1:03 PM
@NinnesMBC - well ,Black British

I get what you mean but idk if they even thought that deep besides thinking he could fit the role in their minds.

We’ll see , I think it depends on how diverse they do go with the casting ultimately

If he’s the only Black main character then I can see that being a problematic choice
mountainman
mountainman - 3/7/2025, 1:08 PM
@NinnesMBC - I just hope that they don’t swap out Harry’s dad bullying Severus to be a race thing, when it was just standard school bullying.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/7/2025, 1:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - My mistake then. And I would advise in this specific case to actually think that deep given the morally grey area Snape's character walked through since he also tormented some students so much that Neville's bogart was him. And also to protect the actor if he does sign up.

Well I think if this casting choice goes through it'll mean they're willing to be diverse as much as they can. It's just this one case that concerned me a bit. But no I don't think this will be just a case of casting one token character, I'm sure they have other non-white options for the rest of the characters and I doubt if they go there it'll be this awkward. It's because it's about Snape and thin line he walked, ultimately.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/7/2025, 1:11 PM
@mountainman - That would be going against the source material but quite honestly I never liked James that much after reading that part in the book. Can't unsee half of the time the bullying part, bullies to me just suck overall.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 1:19 PM
@NinnesMBC - true but then again the actor & writer could view that same greyness as him being complex hence it being enticing

All about perspective so we’ll see.
Super12
Super12 - 3/7/2025, 1:16 PM
If Paapa Essiedu plays Snape it contradicts the entire purpose of this reboot, which is (allegedly) to make a more book-accurate series. If they're not going to even portray major characters accurately then what's the point of this series. It's not a closer adaptation to the book, so why are we making it? There is so much more in the Wizarding World they could've done that would energize their massive fanbase, instead they're setting themselves up for complete failure by rivaling the beloved movie series with politicized priorities.
Wallywest001
Wallywest001 - 3/7/2025, 1:23 PM
@Super12 - horrbile casting for Snape, it literally makes no sense lol. Also, i dont love Jon Lithgow as dumbledore because of his age, he's 80 and they need his character or probably 8 years.

