RUMOR: Lord Voldemort Could Be Gender-Swapped LADY Voldemort In HBO's Upcoming HARRY POTTER Reboot

Ralph Fiennes delivered a terrifying, unforgettable take on Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies, and following him will be no easy feat for any actor.

Whereas the 28 Years Later star wasn't cast until The Goblet of Fire, HBO's small screen reboot is expected to find its take on He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named in time for the first season, which adapts The Philosopher's Stone.

That points to Voldemort appearing in flashbacks to the night Harry's parents died, with the actor's face later placed on the back of Professor Quirrell's head during the final confrontation between him and the Boy Wizard.

However, the upcoming TV series may have plans for a very different take on Voldemort. According to scooper Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com), "For the Harry Potter show, they’re auditioning both men and women for Voldemort, so it’s possible we could see a female Voldemort in the series."

So, Lady Voldemort and She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named? That's one way to have the next interpretation of this villain step out of Fiennes's shadow, but this would be a potentially controversial approach to the character (a gender-swap also seems somewhat ironic based on author J.K. Rowling's views on the trans community).

Still, making Voldemort a woman would be an interesting twist, and could go a long way in helping HBO's Harry Potter TV series feel like more than just a rehash of what we saw in theaters not all that long ago. Is this a change for the sake of change, though?

One actor who has taken themselves out of the running is Batman Begins star Cillian Murphy. "No, my kids show me it occasionally, but no, I don’t know anything about that," he said recently. "I mean, also, it’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend. So, good luck to whoever is going to fill those shoes."

Lord Voldemort, born Tom Marvolo Riddle, is a dark wizard obsessed with immortality and pure-blood supremacy; he seeks to dominate the Wizarding World. Orphaned and raised in a Muggle orphanage, Riddle's magical talent led him to Hogwarts, where he excelled but descended into darkness, embracing the persona of Voldemort.

He created Horcruxes, splitting his soul to achieve immortality, and led the Death Eaters in a reign of terror. His attempt to kill infant Harry Potter backfired, destroying his body due to a protective charm. Revived years later, he resumes his quest for power, clashing with Harry, the "Chosen One." Voldemort’s arrogance, fear of death, and inability to understand love are what ultimately leads to his downfall.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.