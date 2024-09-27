RINGS OF POWER Episode 7 Kiss Might Be The Show's Most Divisive Moment Yet - SPOILERS

The penultimate season 2 episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming, and despite featuring a massive battle and a couple of deaths (though we'd say Arondir is still kicking), it was a kiss between two characters that emerged as the biggest talking point.

Spoilers from this point on.

Though they never had a relationship in J.R.R. Tolkien's source material, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) locked lips in "Doomed To Die." Were these Elven comrades simply unable to contain their feelings any longer, giving in to their passionate desire for one another?

Not exactly.

The kiss was actually a strategic play on Elrond's part, as he was able to slip the captured Galadriel a cloak pin that she would later use to free herself from Adar. While some fans enjoyed this moment and are even "shipping" the characters, a lot of others are up in arms about it.

We're not really sure why this has proven to be so controversial - especially since the kiss didn't signify any romantic feelings between the two - but Elrond does end up marrying Galadriel's daughter many years later, which has given some fans the "ick."

"He's definitely being bolder than she'd expect," Clark said on Prime Video's after show. "She is a little shocked."

What did you make of this moment? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

Prime Video released a brief promo for next week's season 2 finale, and it sees the Dark Wizard (surely Saruman... right?) make his presence known to The Stranger. Will we finally get confirmation that this mysterious "Istar" is Gandalf, or will the show deliver an unexpected twist?

The teaser also sees Durin demand that his father take off his ring ("or I'll take off the whole hand!"), as the trapped Balrog is finally unleashed from deep within Moria. Finally, we catch a glimpse of a tense face-off between Galadriel, Sauron and Adar, as the latter reaches for Morgoth's crown.

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining the ensemble in key roles.