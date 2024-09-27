RINGS OF POWER Episode 7 Kiss Might Be The Show's Most Divisive Moment Yet - SPOILERS

RINGS OF POWER Episode 7 Kiss Might Be The Show's Most Divisive Moment Yet - SPOILERS

The penultimate season 2 episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features a kiss between two characters that has stirred up quite a bit of backlash online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 27, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The penultimate season 2 episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming, and despite featuring a massive battle and a couple of deaths (though we'd say Arondir is still kicking), it was a kiss between two characters that emerged as the biggest talking point.

Spoilers from this point on.

Though they never had a relationship in J.R.R. Tolkien's source material, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) locked lips in "Doomed To Die." Were these Elven comrades simply unable to contain their feelings any longer, giving in to their passionate desire for one another?

Not exactly.

The kiss was actually a strategic play on Elrond's part, as he was able to slip the captured Galadriel a cloak pin that she would later use to free herself from Adar. While some fans enjoyed this moment and are even "shipping" the characters, a lot of others are up in arms about it.

We're not really sure why this has proven to be so controversial - especially since the kiss didn't signify any romantic feelings between the two - but Elrond does end up marrying Galadriel's daughter many years later, which has given some fans the "ick."

"He's definitely being bolder than she'd expect," Clark said on Prime Video's after show. "She is a little shocked."

What did you make of this moment? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

Prime Video released a brief promo for next week's season 2 finale, and it sees the Dark Wizard (surely Saruman... right?) make his presence known to The Stranger. Will we finally get confirmation that this mysterious "Istar" is Gandalf, or will the show deliver an unexpected twist?

The teaser also sees Durin demand that his father take off his ring ("or I'll take off the whole hand!"), as the trapped Balrog is finally unleashed from deep within Moria. Finally, we catch a glimpse of a tense face-off between Galadriel, Sauron and Adar, as the latter reaches for Morgoth's crown.

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining the ensemble in key roles.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season Finale Promo Promises Big Reveals & A Fiery Battle - SPOILERS
Related:

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season Finale Promo Promises Big Reveals & A Fiery Battle - SPOILERS
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: History Becomes Legend On First Poster For THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM
Recommended For You:

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: History Becomes Legend On First Poster For THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/27/2024, 10:33 AM
eeeew

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 9/27/2024, 10:34 AM
You would think with how many Tolkien fans have rejected the show and how the ratings seem to be going in the wrong direction, they’d want to make more crowd pleasing moments than divisive ones.
The1st
The1st - 9/27/2024, 11:18 AM
@mountainman - Hollywood directors/producers are in love with the subversion of expectations and there own vision. Sometimes it works, sometimes not. The characters are young though...so this doesn't really bother me as much.
Super12
Super12 - 9/27/2024, 10:39 AM
At this point they're just showing their complete disrespect for the source material. Forget artistic liberties, I'm done defending this show. They are hijacking one of the most beloved works of literature in centuries and forcing god awful unnecessary garbage into it. It's criminal.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 10:42 AM
I mean , I kinda get why it’s controversial due to the relationship between Elrond & Galadriel in the source material since the former married the latter’s daughter…

However there is no indication that they will go that route in this version since she doesn’t have a daughter as of yet and her husband Celeborn has been missing/presumed dead for awhile.

There has been no indication of any romantic feelings between them atleast so far so it was mainly a strategic play or distraction to give her a means to escape Adar’s grasp but it might lead to something more or not.

Maybe perhaps he could have used a different method but it’s the one he chose so oh well.

It’s weird that people have an ick about this and not the source material lol.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/27/2024, 10:45 AM
Tolkien wishes he could write half as bad as this shit
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/27/2024, 10:49 AM
They bang in the finale by the way.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/27/2024, 10:54 AM
@MarkCassidy - that means the s3x stuff
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/27/2024, 11:05 AM
@MarkCassidy - User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/27/2024, 11:17 AM
@MarkCassidy - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 11:00 AM
Anyway ep 7 was the best episode of atleast the season so far imo , truly solid!!.

It focusing pretty much entirely on the Siege of Eregion was a good choice…

Poor Celebrimbor has been going through , Charles Edwards has killed it in the role by showing the despair he goes through due to Sauron’s gaslighting and manipulation.

It was also nice to see Elrond and Durin share the screen again briefly since their friendship was the best part of S1 imo but man , it was sad that the latter was unable to make it (for good reason) while the former kept being sure till the end that he would.

Also Arondir better not be dead!!.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 9/27/2024, 11:20 AM
@TheVisionary25 - arondir better get up!

I was in awe this whole episode. That troll had cgi about as good as the hulk.
I just love this show and I'm happy I didn't read the literature because then maybe I'd be as miserable as the rest of those hate watching this
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/27/2024, 11:12 AM
Defend this ya shills. What's Elrond supposed to tell Arwen now?

"Me and your grandmother used to hook up ya know".....

"But dad, she's.......your mother in law..."

"Yes".


JD Payne and Patrick McKay are creatively bankrupt hacks.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder