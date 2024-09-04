RINGS OF POWER Season 2, Episode 4 Clip Introduces Rory Kinnear As Tom Bombadil

RINGS OF POWER Season 2, Episode 4 Clip Introduces Rory Kinnear As Tom Bombadil

A clip from tomorrow's fourth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released, and it features the long-awaited live-action debut of Tom Bombadil...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 04, 2024 11:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Prime Video (via Nerdist.com) has released the first clip from tomorrow's fourth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and it introduces a character fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's work have been waiting to see brought to life on screen for a very long time.

In the clip, we see The Stranger get himself into a spot of bother when he attempts to pull branch from a tree to fashion his wizard's staff. In a moment that recalls Merry and Pippin falling foul to Old Man Willow in the book, the Stranger is trapped and consumed by the tree until old Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) comes to the rescue.

If you've read Tolkien's seminal trilogy, you should be very familiar with this mysterious character, who was introduced along with his wife Goldberry when Frodo and his company made their way through the Old Forest in The Fellowship of the Ring.

Bombadil was clearly a very powerful individual, who was actually able to put the ring on without turning invisible or being influenced by its evil.

Tolkien never revealed much about Tom, but he claimed to have existed before the Dark Lord came to Arda, leading to speculation that he may even have been alive before the coming of the Valar. It remains to be seen if Rings of Power fleshes out the character a bit more, but to do so would likely incur the wrath of many a Tolkien purist.

Check out the clip in the player below, and keep an eye out for our episode 4 spoiler recap.

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining the ensemble in key roles.

LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM - Ian McKellen Confirms He's Been Approached For New LOTR Movies
Related:

LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM - Ian McKellen Confirms He's Been Approached For New LOTR Movies
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Introduces Ciarán Hinds' Dark Wizard - Is This [SPOILER]?
Recommended For You:

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Introduces Ciarán Hinds' "Dark Wizard" - Is This [SPOILER]?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 9/4/2024, 11:32 PM
His beard is gayer than The Cowboys.
BART
BART - 9/5/2024, 12:12 AM
@OriginalGusto1 - When’s the last time the lions won a Super Bowl……I’ll wait
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/4/2024, 11:48 PM
Tom Bombadil giving Not-Gandalf (aka Gandalf) advice in any way shape or form is hilarious. It's right up their with the orc family units these showrunners are now pushing in their plight for post modern grey area nonsense, by which the orc men now cuddle up to their orc wives who are nursing orc babies at the tit rather than orc women being the systemically oppressed and enslaved breeding machines they are, who are utilized solely, disgustingly so, for MASS and SWIFT multiplication for the sake of Morgoth's/Sauron's armies. These idiots find a single line of text in Tolkien's Silmarillion about orcs humping each other to create more orcs and twist it into something it's so apparently not for their own purposes (quite like the Dark Lords of Middle Earth ironically). Tolkien wrote they bred like elves and men, yes, but orcs take after their creator, marred by Morgoth, and even if not inherently evil, orcs are thus nonetheless torturous, vile, sadistic, murderous etc. They don't treat their women with LOVE lol. These showrunners are absolute hacks.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/5/2024, 12:00 AM
This show is straight ass, dog water. [frick] this, watch Mash without the laugh track instead
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/5/2024, 12:05 AM
They just ripped off this scene, skip to the 2:10 mark
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/5/2024, 12:09 AM
@HashTagSwagg - They've been ripping off scenes all season.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder