THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM Combats KRAVEN THE HUNTER By Releasing First 8 Minutes

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM Combats KRAVEN THE HUNTER By Releasing First 8 Minutes

Tickets for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim just went on sale and Warner Bros. Discovery has combated yesterday's 8-minute Kraven the Hunter preview with its own extended sneak peek...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 03, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: SFFGazette.com

Yesterday, Sony Pictures was mocked by many for releasing the opening 8 minutes of Kraven the Hunter. It was deemed a "desperate" move to increase interest in the studio's latest Marvel movie which shares a release date - December 13 - with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Warner Bros. Discovery has today responded by releasing the first 8 minutes of its animated prequel (via SFFGazette.com), offering fans a better idea of what to expect from this adventure.

In The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an original anime feature being released in theaters by New Line Cinema, we'll return to Middle-earth, the iconic world previously brought to life in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien. 

The impressive voice cast is led by Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale’s narrator.

Neither this movie nor Kraven the Hunter are expected to make a huge impact at the box office later this month, so Warner Bros. really had nothing to lose by sharing this extended preview. 

Outside of an impressive voice cast, it does look like the sort of movie typically released by Warner Bros. Animation on Digital and Blu-ray. It's also hard to say how much of a draw The War of the Rohirrim will be to anyone who isn't a hardcore fan of The Lord of the Rings

You can watch this 8-minute clip in the players below. 

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg— a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

Under the direction of Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus), the movie is produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou, who, in addition to their many separate animation projects, collaborated on the Blade Runner: Black Lotus series.

The executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood and Toby Emmerich. The screenplay is by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, story by Addiss & Matthews and Boyens, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike (Beasts of No Nation), Bilal Hasna (Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm).

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim arrives in theaters on December 13.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: Hera Challenges Wulf To Battle In First Clip From THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM
Related:

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: Hera Challenges Wulf To Battle In First Clip From THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM Will Be One Movie, But Another Live-Action Film Is In Development
Recommended For You:

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM Will Be One Movie, But Another Live-Action Film Is In Development

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 12/3/2024, 1:24 PM
Yeah not my thing.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/3/2024, 1:25 PM
Sweet! December is looking pretty nice with this, Sonic 3 and Nosferatu.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/3/2024, 1:28 PM
This seem to be the new marketing thing to do for upcoming movies.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/3/2024, 1:49 PM
kraven would kick sauron's a55.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder