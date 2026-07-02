G.I. Joe: Danny McBride Reveals Reboot Will Pit Duke Against A Cobra-Infested Town - And It Won't Be A Comedy

G.I. Joe: Danny McBride Reveals Reboot Will Pit Duke Against A Cobra-Infested Town - And It Won't Be A Comedy

Danny McBride has broken his silence on his upcoming G.I. Joe reboot, revealing new details about the movie's plot, tone, inspiration, and when cameras are expected to begin rolling.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2026 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: G.I. Joe
Source: SFFGazette.com

Earlier this year, the trades reported that Paramount Pictures was developing two potential G.I. Joe movies. One from The Righteous Gemstones creator Danny McBride, and another from controversial Chronicle scribe Max Landis.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr.'s Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover is still being considered, but it seems McBride's reboot will be first to cross the finish line and reach theaters.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz (via SFFGazette.com), the actor and filmmaker confirmed that the script is complete and revealed plans to start filming in 2027.

We also have the first plot details and, despite McBride's largely comedic background, assurances that he's taking the material seriously. Why? Because he's a legitimate fan of the source material, and all signs are pointing to him doing right by the comics.

"I've written [the script]. Yes. I'm stoked about it. I'm really fired up about the script," he shared. "Paramount seems fired up about it. So hopefully we're shooting it next year."

"It was definitely the cartoons and the comics. G.I. Joe was my thing when I was a kid. I liked that more than Star Wars, more than anything. I loved G.I. Joe. I still have all the characters. I tried to give my G.I. Joe collection to my son, and he wasn't interested. You know who's interested? My daughter, who likes robots. That's who, that's who plays with Gung-Ho and Snake Eyes in the shower."

Revealing that he initially approached Paramount with "an idea for a Dreadnoks movie," McBride went on to explain that the studio wanted to relaunch G.I. Joe before committing to a project revolving around the reprehensible group of mercenaries, vandals and thieves who worked for both Zartan and Cobra over the years.

"Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri, who I wrote a lot of The Righteous Gemstones with, we sat down, and we cracked something that we really love a lot, and, weirdly, it grounds G.I. Joe. It's not a comedy," he promised. "It's suspense and action, and I think it's going to be a lot of fun."

Asked what direction the story is heading in, McBride was surprisingly open and shared some specific plot details for the upcoming reboot that fans of the comics and animated series will surely approve of. 

"You're following Duke and a group of other Joes. There's that town in the comics, Springfield, which is a town that's secretly all Cobra. That is where our film takes place," he teased, adding, "We have some pretty interesting people lining up to be in it, too. I don't want to get ahead of myself, but it looks like it's going to be pretty fun."

So, it sounds like redemption for the G.I. Joe franchise is coming, a relief after Paramount's previous efforts. However, with cameras not set to roll until 2027, there's a good chance this movie doesn't make it into theaters until 2028 or, more realistically, 2029 at the earliest. 

Keep checking back here for updates on the G.I. Joe franchise as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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hainesy
hainesy - 7/2/2026, 5:12 PM
A GI Joe movie set in a Cobra-infested Springfield is perfect. And I want Cobra Commander with the hood.
WaffeX
WaffeX - 7/2/2026, 5:22 PM
@hainesy -

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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/2/2026, 5:22 PM
McBride is gold. Righteous Gemstones, Kenny Powers, and Vice Principals are all great.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/2/2026, 5:26 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - All comedies though. How about a screenwriter with experience writing war films?
Tmachaveli
Tmachaveli - 7/2/2026, 5:22 PM
This sounds like fun
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/2/2026, 5:29 PM
The more faithful they are to the original cartoon and the core team members (Duke, Snake Eyes, Road Block, Scarlet, etc) and villains, the better this will be.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/2/2026, 5:31 PM

Will there ever be a G I Joe movie that isn't a giant flop?

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