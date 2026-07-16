G.I. Joe: Danny McBride Now Set To Direct; Chris Pratt & Walton Goggins Reportedly Eyed To Star

G.I. Joe: Danny McBride Now Set To Direct; Chris Pratt & Walton Goggins Reportedly Eyed To Star

In addition to penning the script, Danny McBride is now set to make his feature directorial debut on Paramount's new G.I. Joe movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 16, 2026 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: G.I. Joe
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

We have some updates for Paramount Pictures and writer Danny McBride's planned G.I. Joe reboot, which recently lost its lead when Chris Hemsworth decided to part ways with the project for undisclosed reasons.

Rumor has it that Bradley Cooper has been tapped to replace the Thor star (likely as Duke, though this has not been confirmed), and Daniel Richtman is now claiming that both Chris Pratt and Walton Goggins are also being eyed to star. We're not sure if they are up for the same role as Cooper or for completely different characters.

The scooper adds that this movie will have a "smaller scale" than the previous entries in the franchise, and will "follow a squad in a town invaded by Cobra."

Goggins has worked with McBride several times in the past and also made a brief MCU appearance as Sonny Burch in Ant-Man and The Wasp. Pratt is obviously best known for playing Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

McBride has been working on the script, and the trades have now confirmed that he's also set to make his feature directorial debut on the new G.I. Joe film.

McBride shared some plot details earlier this year, while revealing that this movie will "ground G.I. Joe" and will not be a comedy.

"Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri, who I wrote a lot of The Righteous Gemstones with, we sat down, and we cracked something that we really love a lot, and, weirdly, it grounds G.I. Joe. It's not a comedy. It's suspense and action, and I think it's going to be a lot of fun."

"You're following Duke and a group of other Joes. There's that town in the comics, Springfield, which is a town that's secretly all Cobra. That is where our film takes place. We have some pretty interesting people lining up to be in it, too. I don't want to get ahead of myself, but it looks like it's going to be pretty fun."

Despite previous misfires, Paramount clearly sees value in this franchise. 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra grossed over $300 million worldwide, but was not well-received by fans or critics. A sequel, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, was released in 2013, and grossed $375 million. Reboot Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins hit theaters in 2021 and was a critical and commercial flop.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr.'s Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover is reportedly still moving ahead, but the separate project that had disgraced Chronicle writer Max Landis on board appears to have stalled..

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Forthas
Forthas - 7/16/2026, 1:18 PM
So this will be a Gunn-esque comedy. Call me when they reboot again!
Kiba
Kiba - 7/16/2026, 1:20 PM
@Forthas - You have an unnatural obsession with James Gunn. Seek help
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/16/2026, 1:28 PM
@Forthas - It won't. Danny McBride has said this won't be a comedy.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/16/2026, 2:11 PM
@Forthas - it’s going to be a serious film and besides Mcbride is way more funny than Gunn
Kiba
Kiba - 7/16/2026, 1:22 PM
No Channing Tatum this time around? A missed opportunity for a reunion.

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WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/16/2026, 1:24 PM
@Kiba - does he give his friend James Franco a role in this movie?
Kiba
Kiba - 7/16/2026, 1:32 PM
@WruceBayne - I think Hollywood is still kind of sour on him for banging his students.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/16/2026, 1:51 PM
@Kiba - Hollywood has no morals, it's all show for the media.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/16/2026, 1:22 PM
Awesome, the man writes consistently good stuff.
grif
grif - 7/16/2026, 1:23 PM
first step in lower budget small scale joe movie. hire Chris Pratt
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/16/2026, 1:23 PM
Walton Goggins for Snake Eyes “I’m just asking for an 8-ball and 2 million dollars. That’s it”. Iykyk
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/16/2026, 1:26 PM
Goggins was in Retaliation. What about Bradley Cooper?
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/16/2026, 1:26 PM
Goggins would be a great Cobra Commander
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/16/2026, 1:36 PM
@ElJefe - this is exactly what I am hoping for
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/16/2026, 1:30 PM
Sounds very cool. I'll watch anything Danny is involved with. I honestly wasn't a fan of his at the beginning (Heartbreak Kid days), but I've really come to love his performances and writing over the years. A real talent. I think he has a lot to offer, in comedy and elsewhere.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/16/2026, 1:36 PM
Sounds promising. Hoping it does better than Masters of the Universe
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/16/2026, 1:42 PM
Cooper as Hawk, Pratt as Rock n Roll, Goggins as Dr. Mindbender
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/16/2026, 1:51 PM
Yup, a comedy. Lame
AscendedExtra
AscendedExtra - 7/16/2026, 1:57 PM
Fun Fact- Walton Goggins was actually killed by Cobra Commander in GI Joe: Retaliation. It'd be ironic if he ended up playing him in McBride's movie.

I'd love to see them do the comic version of the Commander. Not a Snake Man from the cartoon or a Darth Vader ripoff like the first 2 movies.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/16/2026, 2:08 PM

So, in about 5 days, this is the 3rd guy they said would headline this. I am going to make some future guesses. The main star in this will be Tom Cruise, then Ewan McGregor, then Jon Bernthal, then Brad Pitt, then Ryan Gosling, then Tom Holland.

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