G.I. Joe: Bradley Cooper Replaces Chris Hemsworth In Danny McBride's Upcoming Reboot

It's been a little over two years since we first learned that Thor star Chris Hemsworth was attached to a new G.I. Joe movie at Paramount Pictures. Now, with Danny McBride's take on the beloved property gearing up to begin production next year, there's been a big change.

According to Nexus Point News (via SFFGazette.com), Superman and Guardians of the Galaxy star Bradley Cooper is being lined up to take over the lead role from Hemsworth. There's no word on how he'll play, but it's worth noting that Duke is expected to be this G.I. Joe reboot's lead character.

As for why Hemsworth has walked away from the project, while this is bound to lead to Thor 5 speculation among MCU fans, all we currently know is that he "exited the project for undisclosed reasons."

G.I. Joe would mark a reunion for McBride and Cooper, after the latter made a surprise appearance as Elijah Gemstone in The Righteous Gemstones on HBO. Cooper is, of course, also known for his work in A Star Is Born, American Sniper, and The Hangover movies. In recent years, Cooper has focused more on his work as a filmmaker, though he will join Margot Robbie in the upcoming Ocean's 13 prequel.

"I've written [the script]. Yes. I'm stoked about it. I'm really fired up about the script," McBride shared in a recent interview. "Paramount seems fired up about it. So hopefully we're shooting it next year."

"It was definitely the cartoons and the comics. G.I. Joe was my thing when I was a kid. I liked that more than Star Wars, more than anything. I loved G.I. Joe. I still have all the characters. I tried to give my G.I. Joe collection to my son, and he wasn't interested. You know who's interested? My daughter, who likes robots. That's who, that's who plays with Gung-Ho and Snake Eyes in the shower."

"Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri, who I wrote a lot of The Righteous Gemstones with, we sat down, and we cracked something that we really love a lot, and, weirdly, it grounds G.I. Joe. It's not a comedy," he promised. "It's suspense and action, and I think it's going to be a lot of fun."

"You're following Duke and a group of other Joes. There's that town in the comics, Springfield, which is a town that's secretly all Cobra. That is where our film takes place," McBride teased, adding, "We have some pretty interesting people lining up to be in it, too. I don't want to get ahead of myself, but it looks like it's going to be pretty fun."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr.'s Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover is still being considered by Paramount, but it seems McBride's reboot will be the first to cross the finish line and reach theaters. Max Landis' (Chronicle) take has seemingly been put to one side as the studio shifts focus to what McBride has dreamed up.

Are you excited to see Cooper lead the next G.I. Joe movie? This casting certainly suggests the studio is looking to take the reboot seriously, which will come as a relief to fans dissatisfied with the campier take led by actors like Channing Tatum and The Rock in 2009 and 2013.