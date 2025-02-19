MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Live-Action Movie Casts ETERNALS' Jon Xue Zhang As Ram-Man

Cameras are now rolling on Amazon MGM and Mattel's live-action Masters of the Universe movie in London, and THR brings word on three new additions to the cast.

Agatha All Along's Sasheer Zamata will play Suzie, Double Exposure actor Christian Vunipola will play Hussein, and Eternals stunt performer and The Brothers Sun actor Jon Xue Zhang will play Ram-Man.

Suzie and Hussein are most likely characters created for the movie (there's a good chance they will be friends of Adam on Earth), but Ram-Man should be very familiar to fans of the classic animated series and action figure line.

Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang and Christian Vunipola join the cast of the upcoming feature film Masters of the Universe as Suzie, Ram-Man and Hussein. pic.twitter.com/qlu5e3NKwQ — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) February 18, 2025

Though official story details have not been disclosed, it seems clear that this adaptation is going to make a pretty major change to the established lore surrounding Prince Adam/He-Man.

Based on what we've heard, the movie will introduce Adam as a regular guy in "the real world," working "a boring office job." Apparently, "the whole He-Man and Masters of the Universe story are tales he heard as a little kid."

If accurate, this would suggest that the following rumored synopsis was indeed on the level.

“10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

There have been a few variations on Adam's origin in the animated shows and comic books over the years, but this would be the first time we'd see the character grow up on Earth before making his way back to Eternia as an adult.

It's not exactly an original concept, but it would allow Adam to become more of an audience surrogate and add a "stranger in a strange land" dynamic.

Some recent set photos gave us a first look at Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You) as Prince Adam.

First look of Nicholas Galitzine on the set of “Masters Of The Universe” as He-Man! pic.twitter.com/UCyddp42er — Team Taynick (@teamtaynick) February 14, 2025 Nicholas Galitzine on "Masters of the Universe" set in London



via: deuxmoi pic.twitter.com/Qn8nRMz3e0 — Nicholas Galitzine News (@GalitzineHQ) February 14, 2025

The live-action take on the classic animated series recently added Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm, aka Fisto, and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

The movie will also star Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself. Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.