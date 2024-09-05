MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Live-Action Movie Casts GLOW Star Alison Brie As Evil-Lyn

Another major addition to the cast of the live-action Masters of the Universe movie here, with Alison Brie set to take on the role of the villainous Evil-Lyn...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 05, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

Amazon MGM and Mattel's long-gestating live-action Masters of the Universe reboot has added another major cast member, with Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) set to take on the role of the villainous Evil-Lyn.

THR reports that Brie will join the previously announced Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You) as Prince Adam/He-Man, and Riverdale alum Camila Mendes as his right-hand woman and (possible) love-interest, Teela.

As her name suggests, Evil-Lyn is a wicked and powerful sorceress who serves as Skeletor's second-in-command. Lyn was played by Meg Foster in the previous live-action movie, and was voiced by Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey in Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation animated series, which added some new dimensions to the character.

Brie has some experience playing a cartoonishly evil villain thanks to her GLOW character's wrestling persona, Zoya "the Destroya."

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we recently got word that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

An updated synopsis was recently revealed, it sounds like this adaptation will be making at least one major change to the established lore.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

There have been several different takes on Prince Adam's origin in the various animated shows and comic books, but this is the first time the character will grow up on Earth before making his way back to Eternia as an adult - although he '80s live-action movie starring Dolph Lundgren was primarily set on Earth.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Netflix reportedly spent almost $30 million in development costs over two years working on the project, before deciding to walk away when the budget, originally set for more than $200 million, could not be meaningfully reduced.

Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/5/2024, 10:37 AM
She cool....still waiting on Netflix to revive Glow! Seeing her and Betty Gilpin got at it was fappen great.
Luigi
Luigi - 9/5/2024, 10:38 AM
Didn't grow up on this but Travis Knight is awesome so I'm surprised how hyped I am for this.
The1st
The1st - 9/5/2024, 10:54 AM
@Luigi - It...was premium camp. And Courtney love and Robert Duncan McNeil had to start somewhere I guess.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/5/2024, 10:39 AM
Don't care much about the masters of the universe movie at this point, but Alison Brie is a phenomenal actor! Might turn out to be an interesting project
The1st
The1st - 9/5/2024, 10:44 AM
@Izaizaiza - It looks like they're leaning into it, casting wise, anyway.

User Comment Image
Pabs
Pabs - 9/5/2024, 10:46 AM
I'd prefer a thundercats movie. With a similar soumd track to the cartoon. Hope when it's done which I'm sure it will they don't mess it up
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 10:47 AM
@Pabs - it’s in development by Adam Wingard who did the recent Godzilla & Kong films

I hope it happens too!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/5/2024, 10:47 AM

These stupid studios just like burning money.
The1st
The1st - 9/5/2024, 10:51 AM
@DocSpock - I don't think they mind that. IP's on the other hand...

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/5/2024, 10:52 AM
@The1st -

No kidding.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/5/2024, 10:58 AM
@The1st -

I was 10 when Star Trek launched. I have seen every iteration of every movie/TV show whether great(mostly), good(a lot), or bad(occasionally). It is my first love of sci-fi. The Gold Key comics from the 60s/70s were great too.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/5/2024, 10:48 AM
Meg Foster did a prety good jobn as her in the '87 version.

User Comment Image
The1st
The1st - 9/5/2024, 10:51 AM
@Nomis929 - Yup. Brie's got big shoes to fill.

