MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Live-Action Movie Casts GLOW Star Alison Brie As Evil-Lyn

Amazon MGM and Mattel's long-gestating live-action Masters of the Universe reboot has added another major cast member, with Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) set to take on the role of the villainous Evil-Lyn.

THR reports that Brie will join the previously announced Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You) as Prince Adam/He-Man, and Riverdale alum Camila Mendes as his right-hand woman and (possible) love-interest, Teela.

As her name suggests, Evil-Lyn is a wicked and powerful sorceress who serves as Skeletor's second-in-command. Lyn was played by Meg Foster in the previous live-action movie, and was voiced by Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey in Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation animated series, which added some new dimensions to the character.

Brie has some experience playing a cartoonishly evil villain thanks to her GLOW character's wrestling persona, Zoya "the Destroya."

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we recently got word that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

An updated synopsis was recently revealed, it sounds like this adaptation will be making at least one major change to the established lore.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

There have been several different takes on Prince Adam's origin in the various animated shows and comic books, but this is the first time the character will grow up on Earth before making his way back to Eternia as an adult - although he '80s live-action movie starring Dolph Lundgren was primarily set on Earth.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Netflix reportedly spent almost $30 million in development costs over two years working on the project, before deciding to walk away when the budget, originally set for more than $200 million, could not be meaningfully reduced.