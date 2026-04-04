MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Post-Credits Scene Will Reportedly Feature A Major Live-Action Debut - SPOILERS

We're still a couple of months away from the release of Masters of the Universe, but we already have some (rumored) details on the reboot's post-credits scene.

According to scooper Daniel Rictman, the movie will include a single stinger, which will feature the introduction of Orko.

A previous rumor claimed that the diminutive Trollan wizard would make a brief appearance in the film, but the fact that he hasn't featured in any marketing up to this point had already led to speculation that he may show up after the credits.

Orko - or Gorpo as he was originally known - was not part of the first MOTU toy line, and was created to add some comic relief to the classic '80s animated series. Though this will mark Orko's live-action debut, a version of the character has appeared in all previous animated shows.

Additionally, a new theatre standee for the movie has been spotted in the wild. The photos aren't the clearest, but they reveal a new look at Skeletor, as well as He-Man astride a fully armoured Battle Cat.

Annnnd complete!!!



Sorry it took so long, but Mario was busy! pic.twitter.com/y42hl5ZnB9 — Beetle Blast! 🇺🇲 (@Henshina_gogo) April 4, 2026

Con el primer vistazo a los expositores promocionales de 'Masters of the Universe' para cines, nos llega la confirmación definitiva de que Cringer sí tendrá transformación física en la película para convertirse en Battle Cat.

¿Hilo del felino compañero de He-Man?

¡Vamos!🧵 pic.twitter.com/q8OQyNTkZ1 — KROMIC BRUCK (@KromicB) April 4, 2026

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Check out the recent trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Eternia is calling you home. Watch the Official Trailer for Masters of the Universe now, and experience the movie only in theaters June 5th! pic.twitter.com/0G9Q0PNmPN — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) March 31, 2026

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word last year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.