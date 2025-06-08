MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Star Nicholas Galitzine Teases His He-Man Physique And Costume (From Behind A Curtain)

The live-action Masters of the Universe movie is now filming at Wookey Hole in Somerset after recently finishing up at the Wells Cathedral, and star Nicholas Galitzine has shared some photos and video clips from the massive underground cave system that is believed to be doubling for the caves of Eternia.

In one brief clip, the Cinderella actor can be seen posing from behind a curtain in his He-Man costume. He is completely obscured, but the silhouette does reveal one detail about the outfit.

Not too surprisingly, it seems this next big-screen take on the muscle-bound hero will be ditching the furry loincloth the character wore in the original animated series for a leather tunic or Pteruges.

We have seen Galitzine as Prince Adam (alongside Camila Mendes as Teela) in set photos, but aside from a partial reveal via the initial production still (see above), we have yet to get a proper look at him in full He-Man mode. If he is going to be filming scenes in Somerset in full view of the public, we can probably expect Amazon MGM Studios to release an official image fairly soon.

For now, have a look at the video and some photos from the Wells Cathedral set at the links below.

The live-action take on the classic animated series will also feature Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, along with Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.