HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Still Reveals A New Look At Jack Kelsy As The New Right Hand Of Doom

A new look at Hellboy: The Crooked Man has been revealed and it showcases Jack Kelsy's Big Red in full costume as he becomes the third actor to portray the iconic anti-hero on the big screen. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jul 13, 2024 04:07 PM EST
The first trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man received a mixed response from fans of Big Red and something tells us this new look at Jack Kesy as the title character won't change many minds. 

While this approach to the iconic hero is in line with the comics, it feels a little low-budget. David Harbour's take went much heavier on prosthetics and didn't look much better, to be fair. However, the original big screen iteration dreamed up by Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman remains beloved.

It would be wrong not to give Hellboy: The Crooked Man a fair shot, of course, and it will be interesting to see whether it exceeds expectations later this year (it's mid-July and we still don't have a confirmed release date).

Last October, we learned that Ketchup Entertainment acquired the reboot; for those of you who may not be aware, they're the studio responsible for distributing movies like Ben Affleck's critically panned Hypnotic and knock-offs like Superfast! (Fast & Furious) and The Starving Games (The Hunger Games).

"We are very excited by this latest acquisition, this film holds a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide and we are committed to preserving and building its legacy as we bring the film to fans and new audiences," Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West said at the time. "We are confident that our collaboration with Jeffrey Greenstein and the exceptional team at Millennium Media will enable us to achieve just that."

Millennium Media's Jeffrey Greenstein added, "At a time when content is never more in demand, it’s exciting to partner with a group who is not only passionate about movies, but who are also stepping up to distribute the types of commercial films that we believe audiences crave."

"Despite all of the changes in the marketplace, it’s refreshing to start building a pipeline with Ketchup and we are excited to build upon this first film together."

Director Brian Taylor (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance) is at the helm of a movie which sets out to expand Hellboy's world through some of the most beloved issues of the comic series. Mignola penned the screenplay alongside his Dark Horse Comics collaborator Chris Golden, suggesting this will be a comic-accurate take on the anti-hero.

The official synopsis for Hellboy: The Crooked Man reads, "Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past."

On the page, The Crooked Man was an eighteenth-century miser and war profiteer named Jeremiah Witkins who was hanged for his crimes yet returned from Hell as the region's resident Devil. It's currently unclear who is playing that villain in the reboot. 

The movie's cast is led by Jack Kesy (Deadpool 2) as Hellboy, Jefferson White (Yellowstone) as Tom Ferrell, and Adeline Rudolph (Resident Evil) playing Bobbie Jo Song. We'll also see Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is set to be released in theaters later this year. 

SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 7/13/2024, 4:51 PM
A hi-res still may not be the best idea to promote this movie. That suit looks like rubber and the vascularity is silly.

I’m still gonna watch it, but not in theaters.
Origame
Origame - 7/13/2024, 4:54 PM
What do you mean it's wrong not to give it a fair shot? We gave it a shot. All they had to do was release a trailer that didn't look like the asylum made a comeback.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/13/2024, 5:02 PM
@Origame - This.

Glad I'm not the only one that picked up on that.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/13/2024, 4:55 PM
Harbour was decent, but shit writing did him no favors. Hope this fares better.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/13/2024, 5:03 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I thought he was good, and was pretty much the only good thing in that one.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 7/13/2024, 5:11 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - My favorite part of that movie was the brief Lobster Johnson cameo.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/13/2024, 5:02 PM
The right hand of paper mache
PaKent
PaKent - 7/13/2024, 5:04 PM
New look at
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/13/2024, 5:05 PM
His trench coat is pristine, like it just came out of the party city box with that cardboard glove.
kazuma
kazuma - 7/13/2024, 5:05 PM
Just make an animated movie. Spider-verse has opened these studios up to new styles, and the Hellboy comic style would be perfect for a movie.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 7/13/2024, 5:09 PM
@kazuma - It’s about time for a new Rated R animated feature — this could do it.
Astroman
Astroman - 7/13/2024, 5:48 PM
@kazuma - yes and then Ron Perlman could return doing the voice. Huzzah!
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/13/2024, 5:09 PM
We need a Hellboy/ Constantine crossover
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/13/2024, 5:12 PM
"It would be wrong not to give Hellboy: The Crooked Man a fair shot."

Why would it be wrong?

This is the 2nd reboot in, what? 5 years? And it looks like utter shit.

I saw a trailer last night for Emma Robert's new flick on Prime and it also looks like utter shit, but do I have to give that a fair shot?

At least the 2019 one looked like it could've been interesting.
jerryblake
jerryblake - 7/13/2024, 5:12 PM
Makeup is ... ok. It will do. Could be better though.

I guess the problem will be always the face because:

a) the actor need to be recognisable
b) just look a the picture below

User Comment Image


Anyway ... i don't know if they gave Hellboy more screentime in the movie. In "Crooked Man" he seems to be more of a supporting character.

Also ... it would be a very good move imo to ask Bailey Amburgy V.A. (whoever he is) if he can provide the voice for Crooked Man. He did a great job providing his voice for this character in fan made motion comic. You can find the comic on YouTube.
campblood
campblood - 7/13/2024, 5:23 PM
It just looks like he’s wearing a hulk hand
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/13/2024, 5:27 PM
Hellboy needs an animated show/movie to restore some good will back into the franchise spearheaded by someone who actually gives a [frick]. And then they can get Don Pearlman to voice as well.
grouch
grouch - 7/13/2024, 5:48 PM
@FireandBlood - pretty crazy that even netflix hasn't had one done yet.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/13/2024, 5:31 PM
Is el paatino
Order66
Order66 - 7/13/2024, 5:46 PM
I think Hellboy works as animated only at this point. It’s criminal that Del Toro didn’t get to finish Hellboy 3.
grouch
grouch - 7/13/2024, 5:48 PM
there's people in their bedrooms who go to cons who can do proffesional jobs at the highest calibre. yet these monkeys bashing ona typewriter come up with this.
grouch
grouch - 7/13/2024, 5:50 PM
lol they got the outfit decent and decided that as the head?

