28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE - Fear Is The New Faith On New Poster For Nia DCosta's Sequel

Nia DaCosta's sequel to Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later is set to hit theaters in January, and a chilling new poster for The Bone Temple is now online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 26, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Sony Pictures has announced that a second trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will be with us next week with the release of a new international poster for Nia DaCosta's horror sequel.

The one-sheet features the movie's leads, including Jack O'Connel's Sir Jimmy Crystal, who was introduced along with his crew of Jimmy Saville-impersonators in the closing moments of Danny Boyle's previous film when they came to the aid of Spike (Alfie Williams) after the lad found himself surrounded by a swarm of Infected.

The artwork also spotlights Doctor Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) and the Alpha Infected known as Sampson (Chi Lewis-Parry), who will seemingly form some kind of bond in the movie. Thankfully, the latter appears to be wearing pants this time.

Based on what we saw in the first trailer, Jimmy and his gang will make their way to the temple, which means they will likely decide to target Kelson at some point in the movie.

Cillian Murphy's 28 Days Later protagonist, Jim, has been confirmed to return for what sounds like a cameo to set up a larger role in the final part of the trilogy.

“The thing that connects the two [movies] is that they’re both bonkers, idiosyncratic, and very artistically personal works,” DaCosta told Rolling Stone in a recent interview “My big pitch when I was talking to the producers, including Danny and Alex, before I came on was, ‘I’m going to make this my own. I’m not going to try to make a Danny Boyle movie.’ Because that’s impossible to make. He’s so special. And it didn’t really interest me. It’s so hard to describe the tone of the movie that I actually won’t even attempt to. But it keeps the same unique, off-the-wall, surprising energy.”

O’Connell describes Jimmy as “extremely dark and twisted,” noting that when you see the character as a child in the previous movie, “you see what he bears witness to. That plants an early seed for what he becomes. We’re in an apocalyptic world, and evil and darkness are two of the forces that have been able to still exist, and he revels in them.”

Sony has also shared a new synopsis:

"Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike’s (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) becomes a nightmare he can’t escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying."

TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/26/2025, 11:47 AM
I’m glad we are getting a sequel so soon. I really enjoyed 28 years later. It’s very much a Danny Boyle film, Bat shit crazy entertainment. I like where the story is going. This is gonna be good.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/26/2025, 11:48 AM
Are we putting a sheath on Samson's ridickulous hog this time? As weird and somewhat disappointing the last movie was, I am kind of looking forward to seeing this.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/26/2025, 11:52 AM
@Shivermetimbers - Yeah they gave him pants.

