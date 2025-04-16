28 YEARS LATER: The Infected Attack In Intense New Teaser For Danny Boyle's Long-Awaited Sequel

28 YEARS LATER: The Infected Attack In Intense New Teaser For Danny Boyle's Long-Awaited Sequel

A full trailer for Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later is set to be released first thing tomorrow morning, but for now, we have a new teaser featuring some terrifying imagery...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 16, 2025 03:04 PM EST
28 Days Later director (Danny Boyle) and writer (Alex Garland) have re-teamed up for a series of sequels to the 2002 horror hit, and the full trailer for the first film in the planned trilogy, 28 Years Later, is set to release online at 12am PT/8am BST/3am EST.

In the meantime, we have a new teaser featuring flashes of terrifying imagery of rage-infected "zombies."

Though the movie's logo and that unsettling rendition of Rudyard Kipling's "Boots" pervade the trailer, there are a few new shots of the infected on the attack as Aaron Taylor-Johnson's protagonist looks understandably scared sh*tless.

Check out the new teaser at the link below.

Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes are also set to star, and it's been confirmed that Cillian Murphy will return as the original movie's protagonist, Jim, but he is not expected to appear until the second film.

"[On] this, we wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved," Producer Andrew Macdonald said in a recent interview. "He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line. He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy."

28 Days Later was a massive success, and already spawned one less well-regarded (but still well worth watching) follow-up in 2007's 28 Weeks Later. Boyle and Garland were only involved as executive producers on that project, so a lot of fans are sure to view this new movie as the first true sequel.

Boyle will helm the first instalment, while Nia DaCosta was recently announced as the second film's - reportedly titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple -  director. Both movies shot back-to-back. Garland is writing all three. The budget for each movie is said to be in the $75 million range.

The first film starred Murphy as a man who wakes from a coma after a bicycle accident to find that England has been overrun by "The Infected." The virus turns its victims into raging killers, but unlike the usual "zombies," these creatures can move with frightening speed. The man then sets out to learn what's been going on, meeting fellow survivors played by Naomie Harris and Brendan Gleeson along the way, as well as a deranged army major played by Christopher Eccleston.

Does SINNERS Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/16/2025, 3:15 PM
I hope it's as great as the trailer makes it look!
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/16/2025, 3:23 PM
@McMurdo - Same. Its hard to assume any movies will be good these days.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 4/16/2025, 3:28 PM
It's nice to see teasers be actual teasers. Reminds me of the marketing for "28 Days Later". Great times...

That said, I am very hesitant to anticipate this one. Motion pictures have continued to let me down for years.
Besides, sequels are never really my interest. Far as I'm concerned, the vastly inferior "Weeks" never happened...

Boyle and Garland are the only things give this a chance.
I can bet Boyle will deliver on visuals, pacing etc, but Garland has gotten a little too bloated in himself (just look at "Annihilation", "Men" and "Civil War"...)
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/16/2025, 3:44 PM
Have not saw first one
Yet
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 4/16/2025, 4:05 PM
@dragon316 - The first is fantastic. Highly recommend.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/16/2025, 3:46 PM
Can't wait for this one.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/16/2025, 3:49 PM
They had to give us a close up shot of that specific zombie to stop the zombie Cillian Murphy rumours.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 4/16/2025, 3:59 PM
I loved days and liked weeks.
Years will be very welcome.
It' ballsy to make it a trilogy, but $75 million is a good budget for an auteur horror movie.
Da Costa is good visually, but i am not sold on Bone Temple yet.

The final movie coming 2026 will determine the outcome.

