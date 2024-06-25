A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE Is Being Hailed As The Best Movie Of The Franchise In Highly Positive First Reactions

The first two A Quiet Place movies proved to be big hits with critics, and despite focusing on a completely new group of characters, Paramount Pictures' prequel, Day One, is being hailed as the "best of the franchise" by several reviewers in the first social media reactions.

The full reviews may tell a slightly different story (early reactions generally tend to be much more positive), but this is a strong indication that audiences can expect more nail-biting tension when A Quiet Place: Day One arrives in theaters this weekend.

Have a read through the reactions below.

Black Panther and Us star Lupita Nyong’o plays Sam, a woman who’s on a day trip to NYC when the invasion begins. As the creatures begin their merciless attack, Sam and her cat Frodo are thrown together with a stranger named Eric (Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn), and the pair reluctantly agree to team-up and try to make it out of the city in one piece.

Djimon Hounsou's character, who made a brief appearance in Part II, will return (and hopefully get a little more to do).

“When you have a family, there is an innate expectation that they will want to stick together,” Nyong’o says, referring to the previous movies' protagonists. “We don't have that in this film. We have these disparate individuals who collide into each other's lives, and it is at a very pivotal time for the world. How do they negotiate survival together? What we get is really interesting — and even surprising — chemistry in the characters that meet each other along the way.”

“It’s more of a [character] drama than anything,” adds Quinn. “The script is obviously set in the world that we know, but it's very much a film about these two characters who are lost and trying to negotiate their fates. There are also some wonderful other characters in the film who Sam encounters, but the bulk of it is Eric and Sam in their mutual acceptance of this bleak, more quiet, new reality.”

The survivors of the first two films, Evelyn (Emily Blunt), Regan (Millicent Simmonds), and Marcus Abbott (Noah Jupe) are not expected to appear, but will return for A Quiet Place Part III at some point.