BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Knocks DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Off Box Office Top Spot With Record-Breaking Debut

The Juice has well and truly been set loose at the box office, as Tim Burton's long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel claims the No. 1 spot from Deadpool and Wolverine with a record-breaking domestic debut.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice scared up an estimated $110 million in North America ($145M worldwide) to give it the 3rd biggest opening of 2024; 2nd biggest opening ever for Tim Burton; 2nd best September opening, and 2nd biggest opening ever for a horror film, surpassing Warner Bros.' It: Chapter 2.

This also means that the sequel has already surpassed the original movie's entire global gross ($74 million) after a single weekend in theaters.

BOX OFFICE: The Juice Is Loose!

- #BeetlejuiceMovie wins weekend with $110M+

- That’s the 2nd best opening ever in September

- 3rd biggest opening of 2024

- 2nd biggest opening for Tim Burton

We're sure the studio will want a third film (we have to have Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, right?), but Burton might take some convincing.

"Yeah, I mean, they talk, whatever, but if it follows the model now, I'd be making that one, I'd be over 100, and it's possible, but I don't know," Burton said during a recent press event (via /Film). "With medical science these days, I don't know. But no, I mean, like I said, for me, I wasn't really personally interested. If you said it to me, I would run the other direction. This is one where it was something that caught my thing. Now, would something else hit? I don't know. Not right now, because I'm still finishing this one, basically."

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing.

Burton’s creatives behind the scenes includes director of photography Haris Zambarloukos (Meg 2: The Trench, Murder on the Orient Express); such previous and frequent collaborators as production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sleepy Hollow), Oscar-winning creature effects and special makeup FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman (Big Fish, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman); and Oscar-winning hair and makeup designer Christine Blundell (Topsy-Turvy).