BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Knocks DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Off Box Office Top Spot With Record-Breaking Debut

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hit theaters on Friday, and Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel has already surpassed the lifetime gross of the original movie...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 08, 2024 03:09 PM EST
The Juice has well and truly been set loose at the box office, as Tim Burton's long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel claims the No. 1 spot from Deadpool and Wolverine with a record-breaking domestic debut.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice scared up an estimated $110 million in North America ($145M worldwide) to give it the 3rd biggest opening of 2024; 2nd biggest opening ever for Tim Burton; 2nd best September opening, and 2nd biggest opening ever for a horror film, surpassing Warner Bros.' It: Chapter 2.

This also means that the sequel has already surpassed the original movie's entire global gross ($74 million) after a single weekend in theaters.

Getting back to Marvel Studios' massively successful first foray into R-rated territory, and it looks like the movie is set to premiere on Digital platforms early next month (we're still waiting on an official announcement).

We're sure the studio will want a third film (we have to have Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, right?), but Burton might take some convincing.

"Yeah, I mean, they talk, whatever, but if it follows the model now, I'd be making that one, I'd be over 100, and it's possible, but I don't know," Burton said during a recent press event (via /Film). "With medical science these days, I don't know. But no, I mean, like I said, for me, I wasn't really personally interested. If you said it to me, I would run the other direction. This is one where it was something that caught my thing. Now, would something else hit? I don't know. Not right now, because I'm still finishing this one, basically." 

Have you been to see the movie yet? If so, let us know what you thought in the comment section down below.

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing.

Burton’s creatives behind the scenes includes director of photography Haris Zambarloukos (Meg 2: The Trench, Murder on the Orient Express); such previous and frequent collaborators as production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sleepy Hollow), Oscar-winning creature effects and special makeup FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman (Big Fish, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman); and Oscar-winning hair and makeup designer Christine Blundell (Topsy-Turvy).

cubrn
cubrn - 9/8/2024, 3:04 PM
I saw it last night and was pleasantly surprised by how good it was
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/8/2024, 3:07 PM
I loved the ending.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/8/2024, 3:14 PM
Now do a sequel to "Batman Returns".
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/8/2024, 3:19 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - Should be Batman Beyond with Keaton but with Tim Burton returning.
cubrn
cubrn - 9/8/2024, 3:21 PM
@SonOfAGif - 100%
dracula
dracula - 9/8/2024, 3:14 PM
How long before Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Or maybe dust off the script for Beetlejuice Goes Hawaii

Update it for the current cast, could be fun
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/8/2024, 3:24 PM
@dracula - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice should be about Delores and Rory escaping the Sandwormland and now that Rory is dead he gains some supernatural abilities and the two plot to unleash the undead onto the real world to expose the existence of the afterlife to get revenge on Lydia, Astrid, and Beetlejuice. Rory and Delores capture Lydia to lure Astrid into Astrid seeks the help of Beetlejuice in exchange for marriage if he can help her save Lydia and stop his Ex-Wife and Rory.
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 9/8/2024, 3:15 PM
Great film

I would have thought Jenna Ortega would have been billed as supporting actress after Winona Ryder though

