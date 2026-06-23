Blair Witch Project: Horror Reboot Sets Official Release Date With Creepy First Teaser

Lionsgate and Blumhouse officially announced that a new The Blair Witch Project movie was moving forward during 2024's CinemaCon presentation, and we finally have an update.

This first teaser doesn't include any footage, but does feature those creepy Twanas (stick charms) that the titular witch used to torment the protagonists of the original movie.

The untitled Blair Witch remimaging is set to hit theaters on September 24, 2027.

The synopsis reads: "The horror masterminds at Blumhouse Atomic Monster (Obsession, The Conjuring, Backrooms) remind us how scary the woods can be with this groundbreaking new chapter of The Blair Witch Project."

The 1999 film ushered in a new era of found footage horror, and is still widely viewed as one of the scariest movies of all time. Unfortunately, a direct sequel (Book of Shadows) and Adam Wingard's tepid 2016 revival failed to recapture the visceral chills of the original, and the franchise has stalled since.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to work with Jason many times over the years. We forged a strong relationship on The Purge when I was at Universal, and we launched STX with his film The Gift. There is no one better at this genre than the team at Blumhouse,” said Lionsgate film chair Adam Fogelson. “We are thrilled to kick this partnership off with a new vision for Blair Witch that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation.”

Jason Blum gave credit to the original Blair Witch for helping to pave the way for his own found-footage hit Paranormal Activity, saying, “I don’t think there would have been a Paranormal Activity had there not first been a Blair Witch, so this feels like a truly special opportunity and I’m excited to see where it leads.”

YouTube horror space filmmaker Dylan Clark is set to direct, with original stars Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams on board as executive producers alongside the first movie’s directing team of Eduardo Sánchez, Daniel Myrick and Gregg Hale.

What do you guys make of this news? What do you think a new Blair Witch movie should focus on? Drop us a comment down below.

Found video footage tells the tale of three film students (Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, Michael C. Williams) who've traveled to a small town to collect documentary footage about the Blair Witch, a legendary local murderer. Over the course of several days, the students interview townspeople and gather clues to support the tale's veracity. But the project takes a frightening turn when the students lose their way in the woods and begin hearing horrific noises.