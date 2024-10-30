DARK UNIVERSE: Universal Resurrects Franchise With First Look At Monster Animatronics For New Attraction

Though we're not expecting this to lead to a revival of the Dark Universe on the big screen, Universal has resurrected the notorious failed franchise for a new Monsters Unchained ride...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 30, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Back in 2017, Universal Pictures announced a new franchise known as Dark Universe, which was going to serve as a relaunch of the studio's classic monster movies as part of a shared cinematic universe akin to the MCU.

New projects based on the likes of The Bride of Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, The Creature from The Black Lagoon, and The Wolfman were planned, but everything came to a screeching halt when the first movie - Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot - bombed at the box office, essentially putting a stake through the entire franchise's heart before it ever had a chance to get going.

Earlier this year, Universal announced that it would be resurrecting the Dark Universe brand as part of the new Epic Universe attraction, which will be one of five new lands slated to open in its Orlando-based theme park in 2025.

Now, we have a first look at the rather terrifying creature designs for the Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and The Wolf Man animatronics that will feature in the Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment ride. 

Horror fans seem to feel that this take on the Wolf Man looks a lot better than the one we'll see in the upcoming Blumhouse movie, which is difficult to argue with! 

“Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment will take guests deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein – the great-great-granddaughter of the infamous Henry Frankenstein – conducts her twisted and misguided experiments," reads the official description. "In a vain display of her genius, she invites guests to witness a demonstration of her ability to control monsters – but her plans go awry when a horde of enraged monsters are unleashed. Guests then embark on a terrifying ride through the darkness as they try to evade Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more."

Check out the images below along with a promo video.

“Universal Epic Universe marks a huge transformational moment for Universal Orlando Resort and it will change everything about our destination,” Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Orlando Resort, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “This will be the exciting culmination of our amazing growth over the past 30-plus years and will transform Universal Orlando into a weeklong vacation destination filled with the most thrilling experiences imaginable.”

Adds CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, Mark Woodbury: "It’s the most technologically advanced park we’ve ever done. And that speaks to both the attractions themselves, the next generation of robotics drone technology, all the way through to the guest experience. The full guest journey is really being taken to a whole new level.”

The Dark Universe attraction "will call upon fans of Universal’s classic horror films, with encounters featuring the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein amid a shadowy landscape home to monsters, myth and mystery."

Unites
Unites - 10/30/2024, 10:21 AM
Those look really, really good!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/30/2024, 10:24 AM
That Wolfman looks the best of any WM I've ever seen in any type of media. Absolutely destroys whatever the heck the wolf looks like in the coming reboot.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/30/2024, 10:30 AM
Someone show this to Leigh Whannell immediately. It’s not too late for an Ugly Sonic style reshoot of those scenes.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 10/30/2024, 10:43 AM
@FrankenDad - They didn't have to reshoot the Sonic scenes though, just worked it out in a room.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/30/2024, 10:47 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - yeah yeah I know. Just dreaming 😂
rebellion
rebellion - 10/30/2024, 10:53 AM
combine this with tesla's optimus and suddenly westworld seems like a very near future
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/30/2024, 11:03 AM
@rebellion - use TSLL for 2x leveraged shares of Tesla. You get twice the move. Day trades or long term benefits are immense. In fact, there are 2x leveraged etf's for all of the Mag Seven ^_^

