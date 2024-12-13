DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN Premiere Reveals How SPOILER Returns Ahead Of Next Summer's DEXTER: RESURRECTION

We're sure you're all aware that SPOILER was killed in the Dexter: New Blood finale, but the Dexter: Original Sin premiere brings them back from the dead! Find out how it happens after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 13, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

This article was originally published on FearHQ.com. Check back there for all the latest Dexter: Original Sin updates.

Dexter: New Blood finally revealed what became of Dexter Morgan following Dexter's unsatisfying series finale as the serial killer returned to his old murderous ways. However, he had to balance that with being reunited with his now-teenage son, Harrison. 

While it initially appeared that Harrison had the same darkness within him as his father, they were simply not the same. Dexter determined that, for his son to be normal, he had to kill him. Shot in the heart, Dexter died as Harrison left town (leaving Dex's former flame, Angela, to take responsibility). 

Trailers for new prequel series Dexter: Original Sn have shown Dexter somehow alive and in the hospital but how did he manage to survive his fatal wound?

Well, Harrison's aim might have been a little off because Dexter is taken to the ER and, while he initially has no pulse, doctors put pressure on the wound and bring him back by using defibrillator paddles. 

"Ah, a beating heart. I'll take it," we hear his inner monologue say. "It really is like they say. Your life flashes before your eyes." With that, we revisit Dexter's youth, though it's likely we'll pick up with the serial killer again as this series progresses. 

While Dexter: New Blood originally looked like the end of this character's story, Dexter: Resurrection will be released next June. A true sequel to the previous revival series, we'll either see Dex placed behind bars or, more likely, will follow him on a new killing spree after he escapes.

Heck, perhaps he'll clear his name! Either way, we hope to see more familiar faces from Dexter given how satisfying it was to see Angel Batista join the dots about Dex's true nature in New Blood

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.

With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.   

Dexter: Original Sin also stars Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Patrick Dempsey. As noted, Michael C. Hall returns to voice the iconic inner monologue in Dexter Morgan's head.   

What did you think about Dexter's return in the premiere?

