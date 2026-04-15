Evil Dead Wrath Announced For 2028 Release; Evil Dead Burn First Look Revealed At CinemaCon

Evil Dead Wrath Announced For 2028 Release; Evil Dead Burn First Look Revealed At CinemaCon

Warner Bros. has revealed that Evil Dead Wrath will be released in 2028, and we have news on the movie's director and cast. An Evil Dead Burn footage description, meanwhile, is positively stomach-churning.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2026 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: FearHQ.com

Evil Dead Burn was among the titles Warner Bros. brought to CinemaCon last night, and attendees were treated to a first look at the next chapter in the long-running horror franchise created by Sam Raimi.

The movie sounds somehow even more twisted than 2023's Evil Dead Rise, which followed the 2013 reboot, Evil DeadEvil Dead Burn is another standalone story set in that world, and marks the sixth instalment in the series overall.

Directed and co-written by Sébastien Vaniček, it's previously been revealed that Raimi enlisted the filmmaker for the movie after seeing his debut feature in 2024, Infested

Variety (via FearHQ.com) has revealed a description of the Evil Dead Burn footage showcased in Las Vegas, and we'll warn you now that this isn't for the faint of heart...

"The trailer starts ominously with a mother unloading a dishwasher conspicuously full of sharp silverware, but she’s interrupted by a knock at the door. She opens it to reveal an undead corpse with chopped-off fingers and a car headrest through her skull, which she pulls out and drops on the floor before unleashing terror on the family."

"A flashback then shows a gnarly car accident and a door slamming shut on a girl’s fingers, severing them. Back in the family’s house, the walking corpse shoves a boy onto the dishwasher, impaling him full of cutlery. She jumps on his chest, pushing the silverware even deeper into his flesh."

Evil Dead Burn stars Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two), Hunter Doohan (Daredevil: Born Again), Luciane Buchanan (The Night Agent), Tandi Wright (Pearl), and George Pullar (It Only Takes a Night). Vaniček and Florent Bernard co-wrote the movie, which arrives in theaters on July 24.

The Evil Dead news doesn't stop there, though. Evil Dead Wrath has also been announced for an April 7, 2028, release. Writer and director Francis Galluppi (The Last Stop in Yuma County) will step behind the camera to tell this latest standalone story connected to the Book of the Dead. 

The movie's cast includes Charlotte Hope (The Nun), Jessica McNamee (Mortal Kombat), Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), Josh Helman (Mad Max: Fury Road), Ella Newton (Dangerous Animals), Elizabeth Cullen (Diabolic), and newcomer Ella Oliphant.

In a brief statement announcing the news, Raimi said, "Francis Galluppi is a storyteller who knows when to keep us waiting in simmering tension and when to hit us with explosive violence. He is a director that shows uncommon control in his feature debut."

Raimi will produce alongside Rob Tapert. Bruce Campbell and Lee Cronin will executive produce with Romel Adam and Jose Canas.

Here's the first teaser for Evil Dead Wrath, revealing the movie's logo:

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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