ComicBookMovie.com's Halloween Gift Guide: No Tricks, All Treats This Spooky Season

While it's true that people don't generally exchange gifts on Halloween, there's nothing wrong with starting a trend!

All Hallows' Eve is waiting just around the corner like Michael Myers peeking from behind a hedge in John Carpenter's classic, and if you're looking for something for the horror fan in your life - or simply want to treat yourself - this spooky season, we have you covered with a range of items from Mondo, Funko, Mattel and more.

Mondo's Halloween 2 Nightmare Vessel

A brand-new product line from Mondo, the Nightmare Vessel fuses vintage Halloween decorations with Sofubi (soft vinyl. This Halloween 2-themed Vessel is available in a standard and glow in the dark variant, and includes a Michael Myers soft vinyl figure with swappable portraits and weapons.

Product also Includes: Nightmare Vessel - Halloween 2 Pumpkin; Michael Myers Soft Vinyl Figure; Michael Myers Bloody Portrait; Michael Myers Ben Tramer Portrait; Michael Myers Knife Accessory; Michael Myers Syringe Accessory.

Mattel Creations Masters of the Universe Origins Two Bad Multipack

Unveiled during San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, the Mattel Creations Masters of the Universe Origins Two Bad Multipack allows fans to create Tuvar and Baddrah separately, or double down on evildoing by combining Skeletor’s fighting sidekicks into the epic figure Two Bad. Swap heads, torsos, arms, and legs to create one of the most monstrous character(s) in MOTU history.

Product includes: Masters of the Universe Origins Two Bad figures with 16 points of articulation; Extra torso allows you to assemble them as two characters; Mirror of Avathar accessory; Removable slipcover and split-open revealed box.

SuperHeroStuff's Batman Jack-O-Bat Halloween T-Shirt

Our friends over at SuperHeroStuff.com always have some cool Halloween-themed items this time of year, including this Batman Jack-O-Bat tee. The black DC Comics shirt is made from cotton and features a Dark Knight-style Jack O' Lantern design on the front.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 50th Anniversary Chainsaw Edition Set

Tope Hooper's original The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is still widely considered one of the scariest movies of all time, and Dark Sky recently unveiled the 50th Anniversary Chainsaw Edition set.

This set includes the 4K UHD edition of the feature film, Blu-ray edition of the feature film, Blu-ray bonus disc, and an exclusive VHS release featuring original VHS release artwork. All are housed in a replica of the iconic chain saw from the film, which comes in a special 50th Anniversary numbered box. Plus, opening the chainsaw triggers the sound of Leatherface wielding his signature weapon of choice.

Funko Terrifier 3 Art The Clown POP Vinyls

Damien Leone's Terrifier 3 is now in theatres, and Funko has unveiled several POP variants of everyone's favourite murderous mime, Art the Clown. There are 5 versions, including a standard Art wielding a knife, a blood-soaked variant, Art riding a bike, and two versions of Art wearing the sunflower sunglasses.

Mondo's Spider-Man: TAS Venom 1/6 Scale Figure

Inspired by Spider-Man: The Animated Series, the S:TAS - Venom ⅙ Scale Figure, available in Regular (MSRP: $245) and Limited Edition (MSRP: $255), features variety of swappable hands and portraits as well as exclusive extras for the Limited-Edition, such as Transforming Eddie Brock Portrait, Web Trap with Hand and more.

