HEART EYES: Romance Is Dead In First Red Band Trailer For New Valentine's Day Horror Movie

Happy Halloween!

To mark the spookiest day of the year, Screen Gems (via Bloody Disgusting) has released the first red band teaser trailer for a new horror movie titled Heart Eyes, and it promises to deliver a bloody Valentine's Day massacre.

Directed by Josh Ruben (Werewolves Within, Scare Me), the premise focuses on a masked killer known as Heart Eyes who only targets couples.

“My love of horror is rivaled only by my love of romantic comedies," said Ruben in a recent interview. "I’m excited as hell to mount my most challenging genre bender to date: a brutal slasher in a nostalgic rom-com universe.”

The teaser doesn't really show us much... until the last few shots, which spotlight a pretty inventive and gruesome kill. We see Heart Eyes plunge a carjack into an unfortunate victim's mouth, then grab his girlfriend and impale her head on the other end of it.

We then cut to another shocked-looking couple - who are reportedly only work colleagues and not in a romantic relationship - in the backseat as the camera pulls back through the gaping wound in her head.

If this movie includes a few more scenes like this, it should be a must-watch for gorehounds.

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

EXCLUSIVE: Here's the official poster for #HeartEyesMovie, coming to theaters on February 7, 2025 from Screen Gems & Spyglass.



Slice into the RED BAND TEASER TRAILER now: https://t.co/uQaTKsYiHp pic.twitter.com/fVjCR14WIF — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) October 31, 2024

“For the past several years, the Heart Eyes Killer has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe.”

Mason Gooding (Scream), Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer), Gigi Zumbado (The Real Bros of Simi Valley) and Michaela Watkins (Dinner with the Parents) star alongside Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Chucky) and Jordana Brewster (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning).

The new horror movie from Screen Gems and Spyglass (Scream, Scream VI, Thanksgiving) features a screenplay written by Phillip Murphy (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard), Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky) and Michael Kennedy (Freaky).

Christopher Landon and Divide/Conquer’s Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks (M3gan, Totally Killer) are producing. Spyglass Media Group’s Gary Barber and Chris Stone will serve as Executive Producers with Mel Turner, Philip Murphy, and Michael Kennedy.

Heart Eyes hits theaters, appropriately enough, on February 7, 2025.